Braison Cyrus Marries Stella McBride in Tennessee Ceremony Attended by Miley Cyrus and Family

The Cyrus family just added one blushing bride to the tribe!

Braison Cyrus, the younger brother of Miley Cyrus, married Stella McBride in a romantic Tennessee ceremony on Sunday, just under a year after announcing their engagement.

In a sweet tribute post, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, shared how happy she was for the couple.

“My baby brother got married on the most stunning sunny Tennessee day standing on top of the same hills where we grew up playin,” she wrote. “I love you Braison. So happy for you & Stella.”

Alongside the message, the pop star shared several photos from the family affair, including one of their mother Tish Cyrus helping Braison, 25, get dressed before walking down the aisle. Other shots showed Miley, who wore a long black dress, posing with her mom and her boyfriend Cody Simpson.

Tish, 52, went on to share her own heartfelt tribute to her “beautiful boy” on Monday.

“My beautiful boy married the love of his life yesterday. Knowing that you are happy @braisonccyrusmeans everything to me,” she wrote, alongside a photo of the bride, who wore an intricate lace dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline, and the groom, who opted for a dark-colored suit with a matching hat.

Added Brandi, 32, “Congrats @braisonccyrus + @stellamcyrus!!! So incredibly happy for you both! And thnx for letting Astra be my wedding date ❤️.”

After the big ceremony, Miley went on to share a video of herself and Simpson, 22, cutting a rug at home — even letting out an audible shriek as soon as a shirtless Simpson dips her down.

Braison announced his engagement to the visual merchandiser in November 2018, after less than a year of dating.

“She said yes 💍 My life has changed in so many amazing ways this year but the most amazing has been meeting and falling in love with you,” Braison wrote on Instagram. “I love you with all my heart and I cannot wait to marry you.”

Sharing the same photograph, McBride said: “Love of my life – nothing has ever made me happier than saying yes to forever with you. You are the sweetest soul and I cannot wait to be your wife💍”

Braison, a musician who has also starred in films such as 2016’s Heels and Doc in 2001, asked for the stylist’s hand in marriage with a striking and unusual ring featuring an oval opal rather than a diamond and a gold band which looked like a vine complete with delicate leaves.