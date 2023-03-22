Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Relationship Timeline

Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's decades-long love story began in 1991 — even though they never actually met until 2001. The country music artist first became smitten with Kimberly after watching her play Annie Banks in Father of the Bride.

10 years later, Brad asked the actress to be in his music video, and they began dating soon after. The couple eventually married in March 2003 and have two sons together: William Huckleberry, born in 2007, and Jasper Warren, born in 2009.

While speaking with PEOPLE in 2021, Kimberly said "focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play" is key to her and Brad's longstanding marriage. "A lot of married couples would rather do anything but spend the evening together," added Brad. "That's not the case in our house."

From their surprise wedding to giving back to their community, here's everything to know about Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley's relationship.

1991: Brad Paisley notices Kimberly Williams-Paisley in her film debut

Brad first noticed Kimberly 12 years before their 2003 nuptials: She caught his eye while playing Annie Banks in the 1991 film Father of the Bride.

2001: Brad Paisley asks Kimberly Williams-Paisley to star in his music video

It took a decade after Father of the Bride was released for the couple to meet. In 2001, Brad asked Kimberly to star in his music video for the song "I'm Gonna Miss Her" from his album Part II. Shortly after, the two began dating.

2002: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley get engaged

Brad got down on one knee on a pier in Venice in Los Angeles in 2002. He reflected on the proposal to PEOPLE, saying, "I surprised her, and we were completely alone out on the end of a pier in Venice in Los Angeles. Nobody could really see us, and that was a safety net — in case she took off running down the pier."

March 15, 2003: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley get married

The musician and the actress surprised their guests and wed during what was supposed to their wedding rehearsal on March 15, 2003. They hosted the nuptials at a chapel on Pepperdine University's campus in Malibu, California, and set a denim dress code. Kimberly stunned attendees when she removed her denim jacket to reveal a wedding dress underneath, and the couple wed that night.

2006: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are expecting their first child

The couple got pregnant with their first child in 2006. Six months into her pregnancy, Kimberly attended the 2006 Country Music Awards alongside Brad. The actress was presenting an award that evening and blamed "being knocked up" for why she messed up a few of her teleprompter lines.

February 22, 2007: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley welcome their first baby

Brad and Kimberly welcomed their first child, a son named William Huckleberry, on Feb. 22, 2007, in Nashville. Kimberly was in labor for nearly 10 hours and the baby was born with black hair and weighed 7 lbs., 7 oz. The new parents initially called him Willl, but later changed his nickname to Huck, as he was named after Mark Twain's character Huckleberry Finn.

October 2008: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal they are expecting their second baby

The couple confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE in October 2008 that they were expecting their second baby.

"We're having so much fun with our little boy, Huck, and we are thrilled that he will have a sibling," Kimberly said. "He's going to be a great brother."

April 17, 2009: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley welcome their second baby boy

Their second child, Jasper Warren, was born in Nashville on April 17, 2009. He got his middle name from Brad's grandfather, who gave the country singer his first guitar and encouraged him to pursue music.

March 15, 2015: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley renew their wedding vows

To celebrate 12 years of marriage, the couple renewed their wedding vows at a friend's house.

"We did a really campy wedding vow renewal ceremony at a friend's house," Kimberly told reporters at the 23rd annual "A Night at Sardi's" gala for the Alzheimer's Association in Beverly Hills. "It was awesome."

November 16, 2016: Brad Paisley comforts Kimberly-Paisley after the death of her mother

Kimberly's mother, Linda Payne Williams, died in November 2016 after a long battle with dementia. The actress paid tribute to her mother on Instagram with a post that read: "I will remember you this way, Mom. Rest in love and peace."

Earlier that year, Williams told PEOPLE how she leaned on her husband throughout her mother's illness. "He's just seen me at my worst and handled it so well. He's just a team player and helps in the ways he can help."

November 17, 2016: Brad Paisley takes Kimberly Williams-Paisley and kids to the Country Music Hall of Fame

Brad took Kimberly and their two sons to view an exhibit in his honor at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Kimberly told PEOPLE that the boys "loved" the experience and it was "cool for the kids to see pictures of Brad when he was little." She added, "I recognize them in him."

December 4, 2018: Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveals her favorite date night activity with Brad Paisley

While promoting her 2018 film, The Christmas Chronicles, Kimberly admitted on PEOPLE Now that her and Brad's date night activity of choice was watching Game of Thrones together.

During the conversation, the actress also discussed life at home and on tour with Brad. Kimberly revealed that even after 15 years of marriage, she still hopes Brad will find her in the audience and look her in the eye when she attends his concerts.

March 12, 2020: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley open The Store

The Paisley family partnered with Belmont University to open The Store, a free, referral-based grocery store in Nashville that works with the university to offer health and legal aid and music therapy to its customers, in 2020.

The concept was inspired by a family trip to The Unity Shoppe in 2013 to teach their children to care for those in need. The Unity Shoppe is a free grocery store in Santa Barbara, California, that assists people with temporary food insecurity.

"This has been our dream," Kimberly told PEOPLE. "People will be able to come and shop with dignity and make choices for their family.

March 19, 2020: Kimberly Williams-Paisley helps Brad Paisley launch an at-home concert series

In the early days of the pandemic, Brad was one of the first country artists to broadcast a virtual show. Kimberly served as his videographer and filmed him using the family's iPad. The singer performed 15 acoustic songs, mostly from fan requests. The show received nearly 4 million views, allowing Brad to pick up Bud Light as a sponsor for a livestream series.

June 20, 2020: Kimberly Williams-Paisley shares a Father's Day tribute to Brad Paisley

On Father's Day in 2020, Kimberly honored her husband with a witty Instagram post. "He's a great dad to the kids because he IS one of the kids. We love you @bradpaisley. Life wouldn't be nearly as fun or exciting without you! Happy Father's Day!!" she wrote alongside a photo of Brad drinking from a juice box while wearing a Captain America T-shirt.

March 15, 2021: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley celebrate 18 years of marriage

The pair celebrated 18 years of marriage in 2021 and shared Instagram tributes to mark the occassion. Kimberly went for a heartfelt post, writing: "18 years I've been married to this man!! I can't believe all that's happened and all that we've done in that time. Thank you for this adventure. I love you @bradpaisley," along with lots of heart emojis.

Brad, on the other hand, opted for humor, sharing a photo of his wife crying, with the caption, "Happy anniversary @kimberlywilliamspaisley! Tears of joy … right?"

April 2021: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Wiliams-Paisley's The Store delivers nearly 1.3 million meals in a year

The Paisleys opened their grocery store, The Store, just as the pandemic began in 2020. In its first year of operation, The Store delivered enough free food to make almost 1.3 million meals.

"I think this is a big part of our legacy as a family, as a couple. It's of utmost importance to us," Kimberly told PEOPLE.

September 14, 2021: Brad Paisley wishes Kimberly Williams-Paisley a happy birthday on Instagram

"Thank you for being you and being born. And birthing babies. And bringing me along for the ride. I love you so much and owe you the world. #Happybirthday❤️," read Paisley's Instagram post for Kimberly's 50th birthday.

November 14, 2021: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley host the 4th Annual "Dance Party to End Alz"

Kimberly has been a longtime Alzheimer's advocate since her mother died from the disease in 2016. She hosted the 4th annual '80s-themed "Dance Party to End Alz" in November 2021, where Brad performed. The event benefited the Alzheimer's Association.

March 15, 2022: Brad Paisley calls Kimberly Williams-Paisley "my Jedi" in Star Wars-themed anniversary post

The duo celebrated 19 years of marriage in 2022 and Brad posted a photo of the couple clad in Star Wars costumes on Instagram to commemorate. "Happy Anniversary to this kind, beautiful, and patient being. This is the way. #myjedi #someonewenttogalaxysedgeyesterday," wrote the singer.

Kimberly, on the other hand, shared a black-and-white selfie of the pair with a simple black heart for the caption.

October 28, 2022: Kimberly Williams-Paisley celebrates Brad Paisley's 50th birthday

On Brad's 50th birthday in 2022, Kimberly shared a sweet photo of the couple embracing along with the caption, "He makes our lives so fun and exciting. Plus he's a total bad ass. But there is a kindness and gentleness there too. I love you @bradpaisley. Happy Birthday! Finally we're in the same decade again! WELCOME! ❤️❤️🥂."

March 15, 2023: Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley celebrate 20 years of marriage

The pair marked two decades of marriage in March 2023. To commemorate the milestone, both Brad and Kimberly shared posts on Instagram.

The actress opted for video montage featuring photos from their 20 years together, writing in part, "This is 20 years. Oh the places we've been!"

In true Brad fashion, the country artist went a more humorous route, sharing a picture of a shirt that read "Love One Woman ... Many Guitars," and captioning it, "Sums it up."