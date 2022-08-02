Brad Paisley Compliments Post Malone's Cover of His Track 'I'm Gonna Miss Her': 'Better Than Me'

"I write songs for Post Malone," the country star also wrote on his TikTok bio

It turns out Brad Paisley is a big fan of Post Malone –– and the feeling is mutual!

The country star showed his admiration for the "Sunflower" singer recently via TikTok over Malone's performance of the cover version of Paisley's 2002 chart-topping hit "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)."

In March 2021, Malone, 27, performed the country track and a rendition of Sturgill Simpson's "You Can Have the Crown" during a fundraiser event called We're Texas organized by Matthew McConaughey.

The virtual concert was held to raise money for victims of the winter storm tragedy that hit Texas last February.

After posting the performance on his TikTok account last week, the clip — which has since garnered over 15 million views — drew Paisley's attention, in which he later gushed over the act by commenting, "This is better than me."

Malone, thrilled over the comment, posted a video in response to the sweet remark.

"Brad, there's no shot, man," he said in the clip. "I love you so f–––' much man, thank you for the love, dude. I owe you a beer, man. Text me, I'll see you soon."

Additionally, Paisley, 49, has since updated his profile on TikTok to pay tribute to Malone with a bio that read, "I write songs for Post Malone."

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in June, the "Circles" singer revealed that he has been toying with the idea of recording a country album.

"To be honest, there's nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube," he told Stern. "I'm allowed to do that, I'm a human being."

Malone, who dropped his fourth album Twelve Carat Toothache, earlier that month, said that his time is currently split between touring, making music, and taking care of his fiancée and newborn daughter — but once he has the time, he'll be ready to broaden his horizons.

"[I] split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans … and then I'm happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I'm happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family," he said at the time. "So, it's a lot of time, and it's about finding that space to allot that time."