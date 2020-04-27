Boy George Says It's 'Just Me and My Hats' in Self-Isolation amid the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Getty

Boy George is getting some quality time with everything he owns amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine Kelly on Monday, the Culture Club frontman, 58, said he's been self-isolating alone at home in London during the global health crisis.

"[It's] just me and my hats!" George said of his signature accessory, adding, "Obviously, I’m trying to stay positive. I’m keeping in touch with family and friends. I’m doing stuff online, making silly videos keeping myself entertained. Trying to exercise — even if it means walking round the room, setting my clock for 15 minutes and walking up and down. It’s amazing how much you can do in a confined space and you have to do it, you have no choice.”

George admitted, though, that it's been a "challenging time to stay motivated."

"It’s the sort of ‘unknowingness’ of the moment," he said. "So, I tend to be doing one thing at one minute and another thing at another. Maybe that’s what I’m like anyway. It’s just that I’ve been given the opportunity to really see myself.”

Despite the challenges, George said he feels "very lucky" to have "somewhere safe to stay" during this time.

"I feel privileged," he said. "I’m in the center of London right now, there are a lot of people on the streets. There are a lot of people who don’t have that luxury. So it’s important to keep things in perspective — you have down moments and you have to force yourself not to be pessimistic."

Another thing keeping George positive at the moment is the fact that his mother, Dinah O'Dowd, was released from the hospital recently. Earlier this month, she was admitted for suspected heart and lung problems.

"My mum is good," he said. "She’s back home now. She was in [the] hospital for two days. Luckily it wasn’t corona-related, so that was good. And it wasn’t what we initially thought … it was just getting her home from the hospital with everything that’s going on. My mum is 82 — it’s not the best place for her to be."

George recalled a "really beautiful moment" from her stay in the hospital when he called her and could hear a nurse singing to her. George said his mother said to the nurse, "I can't hear — take your mask off," which the nurse then explained she couldn't do.

Also during the interview, George spoke about the upcoming biopic about his life, saying he doesn't know who is going to play him (though he's brought up Sophie Turner in the past) yet but that director and writer Sacha Gervasi spent two hours reading him the script recently.

"It was awkward in moments, [but] it was fun," George said of the experience. "I got emotional, and I kind of cared. All I hope is that the movie makes people feel something and understand some of the things I’ve been through. And also the music … it’s so huge and it’s so important.”

Earlier this month, George released a new single off his recently released album This Is What I Dub, Vol. 1 titled "Isolation," which he said he actually wrote before the coronavirus pandemic with some help from friend Sinead O'Connor.

"It wasn’t about what we are going through but actually we are in isolation, so I guess it’s our theme tune," he said.