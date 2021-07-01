The Boy Bands of the TRL Era: Where Are They Now?
The irresistible pop groups and punk bands of the '00s have grown into fatherhood, new business ventures and different areas of music
98 Degrees: Then
The chart-topping group that was signed to Motown Records and took influences from R&B icons Boyz II Men excelled in the pop world with their layered harmonies and good looks. The group traveled the world, selling out concerts and making their fans cry on sight.
Now
Today, Nick Lachey is married to TV host and former TRL VJ Vanessa Minnillo. The couple share three children — Phoenix, Camden and Brooklyn — and co-host the Netflix show Love is Blind. Lachey also won season 5 of The Masked Singer. Brother and bandmate Drew Lachey competed on season 2 of Dancing with the Stars and won with dance partner Cheryl Burke in 2006. He has since appeared on HGTV and American Ninja Warrior and performed in musicals, including Hairspray and Rent.
Jeff Timmons joined the Chippendales for a limited run in 2011, then starred in the E! reality series Men of the Strip, which followed the ups and downs of a male revue. Justin Jeffre went from music to politics and ran for mayor of Cincinnati in 2005.
The group still meets up to play shows, record new music and make silly videos for their adoring fans. (They even toured with other TRL mainstays as part of the MY2K tour.) You can stay up to date with everything 98 Degrees on their Instagram account, to which they post fairly often.
Blink-182: Then
Although the group experienced a few member changes over the years, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus were the three core bandmates during the band's superstardom era, releasing an epic string of singles including "What's My Age Again?" "All the Small Things," "First Date" and "Always." The trio went through a rough patch in 2015 when DeLonge left the band, but in 2020, DeLonge told Rolling Stone he still speaks to Hoppus and Barker and they will reunite one day.
Now
Today, DeLonge is the lead vocalist and guitarist in his band Angels & Airwaves and is the founder of To the Stars, a science fiction media company that develops films, books, comics and TV shows. He then expanded on his company to create To the Stars Academy of Arts & Science, a publisher, merchandizer and production studio. He also authored several books.
Barker is still focused on music and is currently trending again for drumming for up-and-coming acts, like Willow Smith's "Transparent Soul" and Nessa Barrett & jxdn's "La Di Die." He also launched Barker Wellness, a vegan wellness company that includes CBD products, and started dating Kourtney Kardashian in January.
After launching clothing line Hi My Name is Mark and starting a new band with All Time Low's Alex Gaskarth called Simple Creatures, Hoppus announced in June on social media that he has cancer and has started chemotherapy.
"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."
Following the announcement, Barker shared a photo of the two to his Instagram story, writing, "Love you, @markhoppus" with a heart emoji.
*NSYNC: Then
Since their pop heyday, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick never really said "Bye, Bye, Bye" to music.
Timberlake left the group first to release several solo albums, star in movies, marry actress Jessica Biel and have two children: Silas and Phineas. He briefly reunited with his bandmates for the 2013 VMAs but otherwise hasn't performed with them since. However, they all participate in the Zoom reunions!
Now
Bass starred in his own E! special with husband Michael Turchin called Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding and is expecting boy/girl twins with Turchin in November. He also performed with the boys (minus Timberlake) at Coachella with Ariana Grande in 2019 and will be guest hosting Bachelor in Paradise this summer.
Fatone had a slew of TV hosting gigs — including NBC's The Singing Bee, NBC's Celebrity Circus, Live Well Network's My Family Recipe Rocks, the Food Network's Rewrapped — and performed on Broadway in shows like Rent and Little Shop of Horrors. He and Bass recently teamed up for an *NSYNC/Backstreet Boys crossover that broke the internet.
Chasez pursued his own solo career and then became a judge on MTV's America's Best Dance Crew from 2008 to 2012 and wrote songs for artists like David Archuleta and Matthew Morrison.
Kirkpatrick has mostly stayed away from the spotlight to enjoy being a father to son Nash. He also recently starred in a Progressive commercial along side Bass and Fatone.
B2K: Then
Omarion, Lil' Fizz, Raz B and J Boog kicked off the new millennium with a slew of hits — "Bump, Bump, Bump," "Uh Huh," "Girlfriend" — and traveled the world selling out their popular Scream tours. The R&B group had fans hooked with their silky vocals and smooth dance moves.
Now
Omarion went on to have the most successful solo career out of the group, popping out hits like "O," "Ice Box" and later "Post to Be" featuring Jhené Aiko and Chris Brown. He also joined VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood for a short while with ex Apryl Jones, with whom he shares two children: Megaa and A'mei.
Fizz also joined the VH1 franchise and ended up dating Jones, which surprised fans and caused issues between the former bandmates. Fizz and Jones eventually broke things off and the drama was detailed on the reality show, along with the group's struggle to try to reunite to go on The Millennium Tour in 2019.
The tour brought the foursome back — at least for a short while — with special guests Mario, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Pretty Ricky and Chingy, and ended up grossing over $25 million.
Backstreet Boys: Then
Together, AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, made up one of the biggest pop acts in the world. Each single they released in the late '90s and early '00s shot up the charts and to this day, fans can belt out every lyric to "I Want it That Way," "As Long as You Love Me" and "Quit Playing Games."
Now
After years of breaking records, nonstop touring, Grammys, struggles with addiction, becoming fathers and pursuing solo careers, the original five guys reunited to give fans what they always wanted: more music.
In 2020, the group celebrated their 27th anniversary, launched an Apple Music radio show called All I Have to Give Radio, performed on Jimmy Fallon and released a new song with Steve Aoki called "Let It Be Me." They've also completed a successful two-year Las Vegas residency and had their own Backstreet Boys: The Experience exhibit at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Catch the group on tour in 2022 in a city near you.
Fall Out Boy: Then
The rock band from Illinois, made up of Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley, hit early success with their debut album Take This to Your Grave in 2003. They saw mainstream success with their next album From Under the Cork Tree, which had hits "Sugar, We're Goin Down" and "Dance Dance" and earned the best new artist nomination at the 2005 Grammy Awards. (Kim Kardashian even starred in their 2007 "Thnks fr th Mmrs" music video!)
Now
The band went on a hiatus in 2009, and two years later, Wentz's wife Ashlee Simpson filed for divorce after 2½ years of marriage. Wentz went on to form a short-lived electronic group with singer Bebe Rexha called Black Cards and Stump released his own solo album Soul Punk. Hurley drummed for several different bands and formed a heavy metal group with Trohman and several other musicians called The Damned things.
The group came back to release their seventh studio album M A N I A in 2018, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The group is also currently on tour and will be heading to Dallas in July to perform at the sold-out show.
BBMak: Then
While the U.S. was home to several successful boy bands and girl groups, the three bright-eyed Brits from across the pond — Mark Barry, Christian Burns and Stephen McNally — brought their guitars and boyish charm to shake things up. Their single "Back Here" lived for weeks on the TRL charts and their music video gave fans a glimpse of the trio exploring Los Angeles.
Now
The band took a 16-year hiatus and eventually came back to release two new albums: Powerstation in 2019 and The Lost Tapes in June.
Good Charlotte: Then
The group, started by twin brothers Benji and Joel Madden, also includes Paul Thomas, Billy Martin and later Dean Butterworth. They struck gold with their 2002 single "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" — which (naturally) made them rich and famous. Since then, the band has steadily released new music throughout the years, only taking a four-year-long hiatus before announcing their comeback in 2015.
Now
Aside from music, Joel was a coach on The Voice Australia, along with brother Benji, and is married to Nicole Richie. They share two children: Harlow and Sparrow.
Benji is married to Cameron Diaz and the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in 2020. The band recently celebrated their 25-year anniversary on April 1.
O-Town: Then
Named after Orlando, Florida, the city where they got their start, the newest boyband on the block was assembled on the first season of the reality TV competition, Making the Band. Ashley Parker Angel, Erik Michael Estrada, Trevor Penick, Jacob Underwood and Ikaika Kahoano were first picked, but Kahoano left the group for personal reasons and was replaced by Dan Miller. Their first hit "Liquid Dreams" was a blockbuster, and the group became the opening act for Britney Spears' 2001 Dream Within a Dream Tour.
Now
The guys eventually split off to pursue their own careers until they decided to reconnect to put out new music. Angel ultimately decided not to rejoin the group as they revamped their sound and went on tour with Ryan Cabrera in 2017.
They recently released The T.O.W.N. Album in 2019 and told PEOPLE in July 2019 that they would love to be mentors on Diddy's Making the Band reboot. Fans can also catch them on tour, along with Cabrera, Mark McGrath, Chris Kirkpatrick and more, here.