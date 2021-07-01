The Boy Bands of the TRL Era: Where Are They Now?

Today, Nick Lachey is married to TV host and former TRL VJ Vanessa Minnillo. The couple share three children — Phoenix, Camden and Brooklyn — and co-host the Netflix show Love is Blind. Lachey also won season 5 of The Masked Singer. Brother and bandmate Drew Lachey competed on season 2 of Dancing with the Stars and won with dance partner Cheryl Burke in 2006. He has since appeared on HGTV and American Ninja Warrior and performed in musicals, including Hairspray and Rent.

Jeff Timmons joined the Chippendales for a limited run in 2011, then starred in the E! reality series Men of the Strip, which followed the ups and downs of a male revue. Justin Jeffre went from music to politics and ran for mayor of Cincinnati in 2005.

The group still meets up to play shows, record new music and make silly videos for their adoring fans. (They even toured with other TRL mainstays as part of the MY2K tour.) You can stay up to date with everything 98 Degrees on their Instagram account, to which they post fairly often.