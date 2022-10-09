Boy Band PrettyMuch Says Goodbye to Member Nick Mara, Who Is Exploring 'New Endeavors'

PrettyMuch, formed in 2016 by Simon Cowell, said Nick Mara's exit came about after "some very difficult conversations as a band"

By
Published on October 9, 2022 05:43 PM
Prettymuch
PRETTYMUCH. Photo: Courtesy of Sony Music

PrettyMuch is changing its lineup.

The boy band is saying goodbye to founding member Nick Mara after "some very difficult conversations as a band," they announced Friday via social media.

Remaining members Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu and Austin Porter posted that Mara, 24, is leaving the group to focus on "new endeavors as an individual."

The boy band wrote a message in support of Mara's decision, directly addressing their fans, who they call "Beanz." They wrote that they love "each and every one of" those fans for sticking by the band and "for showing us endless love" during the six years they've been together.

"We've had some very difficult conversations as a band over the past month that is in no way easy for us to inform you about, but necessary. Nick Mara is formally leaving the band," the post read. "We want to start by acknowledging that this was Nick's decision as he is ready to take on new endeavors as an individual and pursue new things that are more aligned with him and his future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The band emphasized that Nick would always be "like a brother" and they look forward to supporting him "like family on his new journey in life," adding: "This is NOT the end of PrettyMuch. It is simply a new beginning where we can finally feed you guys the music and content you deserve in our own way!"

Mara wrote in his own statement: "These guys will always be my brothers and I can't thank them enough for helping me grow throughout these past 6 years. They have helped me through the good times the bad and all in between."

PrettyMuch was formed in 2016 by Simon Cowell, who assembled the group after seeing their solo acts. They went on tour with Khalid in 2018, performing their hits "Summer on You," "Would You Mind" and "Jello." Since then, they've been active on social media, showing off their music and dance moves.

The whole band, including Mara, sat down for a candid conversation about his decision to leave in a conversation on Patreon. The episode promised to explain the transition "in full," and the band teased their chat on TikTok.

"Respect to them for even just hearing me out, but I was like if I can't give this my all, I would love to be here and love to do this stuff, it still just wouldn't be for me. It would kinda be for them if this was strictly business. It'd be like, all right, f— this. It hurts 10 times more because it's like family," Mara said in the short video.

RELATED VIDEO: New Boy Band PRETTYMUCH Talks Clothes, Hair, 'GOT' & Girls!

To show off their new direction, the band also shared a brand-new song and video, entitled "H2L," which they said is dedicated to the fans.

"You guys continue to show us how to love by loving us unconditionally," they wrote. "The band we were six years ago, isn't the same band you see today, but we sincerely thank you for always being there with us every step of the way. But with age comes inevitable change."

Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 25: Nick Jonas attends the 11th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" charity boxing night at The Beverly Hilton on May 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)
Nick Jonas Talks New Jonas Brothers Music, His 30th Birthday and Villa One Tequila Gardens
Joe Trohman book
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman on Mental Health, Mutton Chops and New Memoir 'None of This Rocks'
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are Equally Talented — 'If Not Better' — Than Male Artists
Maggie Lindemann Says Women in Pop-Punk Are 'Equally' Talented as Male Artists — 'If Not Better'
Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake
Backstreet Boys Reveal How Justin Timberlake Influenced a Track on Their Upcoming Christmas Album
Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, and Max Martin
Simon Cowell Says He Tried to Bribe Max Martin to Give Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' to Him
Feist, Win Butler of Arcade Fire
Musician Feist 'Can't Continue' Arcade Fire Tour amid Win Butler's Sexual Misconduct Allegations
America’s Got Talent Season 17 finalists Where was the image taken - Pasadena Civic Auditorium When was the image taken - Thursday 8th of September, 2022 Who took the photograph - Joe Schmelzer Full credit line – Joe Schmelzer Source contact informaCon: Name: Nicola Phillips & Joe Schmelzer Phone: Nicola: 310-424-5678 / Joe: 213-392-8032 E-mail: Nicola: nicsp@me.com / Joe: joe@joeschmelzer.com Image sent by: Nicola Phillips Consultant Publicist with Fremantle North America ProducCon Co. For America’s Got Talent.
From Magicians and Singers to a Pole Dancer! Meet the Season 17 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent'
Jennifer Hudson attends the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Dolby Terrace at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Simon Cowell attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
'American Idol' Reunion! Jennifer Hudson to Welcome Simon Cowell as First Guest of Her New Talk Show
Louis Tomlinson
Louis Tomlinson's Full 'X Factor' Audition Sees Simon Cowell Ask Him to Switch Songs: 'So Nervous'
win butler, arcade fire
Radio Stations Pull Arcade Fire's Music After Win Butler Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations
‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’
Backstreet Boys Announce First Christmas Album They Say Has Been 'Nearly 30 Years in the Making'
Fifth Harmony
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Moroccan Scott Cannon And Monroe Cannon Party Hosted By Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
The Sweetest Family Photos of Nick Cannon with His Kids
Image
Tom DeLonge Seems to Hint at Possible Return to Blink-182 with Throwback Photo
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 10 Kids: Everything to Know
Pretty Much
PRETTYMUCH Isn't Here to Be Your Typical Boy Band — We're 'Not Afraid to Take Risks'