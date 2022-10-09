PrettyMuch is changing its lineup.

The boy band is saying goodbye to founding member Nick Mara after "some very difficult conversations as a band," they announced Friday via social media.

Remaining members Brandon Arreaga, Edwin Honoret, Zion Kuwonu and Austin Porter posted that Mara, 24, is leaving the group to focus on "new endeavors as an individual."

The boy band wrote a message in support of Mara's decision, directly addressing their fans, who they call "Beanz." They wrote that they love "each and every one of" those fans for sticking by the band and "for showing us endless love" during the six years they've been together.

"We've had some very difficult conversations as a band over the past month that is in no way easy for us to inform you about, but necessary. Nick Mara is formally leaving the band," the post read. "We want to start by acknowledging that this was Nick's decision as he is ready to take on new endeavors as an individual and pursue new things that are more aligned with him and his future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The band emphasized that Nick would always be "like a brother" and they look forward to supporting him "like family on his new journey in life," adding: "This is NOT the end of PrettyMuch. It is simply a new beginning where we can finally feed you guys the music and content you deserve in our own way!"

Mara wrote in his own statement: "These guys will always be my brothers and I can't thank them enough for helping me grow throughout these past 6 years. They have helped me through the good times the bad and all in between."

PrettyMuch was formed in 2016 by Simon Cowell, who assembled the group after seeing their solo acts. They went on tour with Khalid in 2018, performing their hits "Summer on You," "Would You Mind" and "Jello." Since then, they've been active on social media, showing off their music and dance moves.

The whole band, including Mara, sat down for a candid conversation about his decision to leave in a conversation on Patreon. The episode promised to explain the transition "in full," and the band teased their chat on TikTok.

"Respect to them for even just hearing me out, but I was like if I can't give this my all, I would love to be here and love to do this stuff, it still just wouldn't be for me. It would kinda be for them if this was strictly business. It'd be like, all right, f— this. It hurts 10 times more because it's like family," Mara said in the short video.

RELATED VIDEO: New Boy Band PRETTYMUCH Talks Clothes, Hair, 'GOT' & Girls!

To show off their new direction, the band also shared a brand-new song and video, entitled "H2L," which they said is dedicated to the fans.

"You guys continue to show us how to love by loving us unconditionally," they wrote. "The band we were six years ago, isn't the same band you see today, but we sincerely thank you for always being there with us every step of the way. But with age comes inevitable change."