The rapper suggested there was too much "complaining" on tour before announcing, "This might be my last show!"

Bow Wow Threatens to Quit Millennium Tour in Social Media Rant: 'I've Had Enough'

Bow Wow attends The Quarantine Thick Brunch at Breakfast at Barney's on November 8, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bow Wow is threatening to leave the Millennium Tour.

The rapper, 34, vented his frustrations on Twitter early Saturday morning, suggesting there was too much "complaining" and not enough time for himself on the tour, which also features artists Omarion, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Soulja Boy.

"Every night they try and complain and take something away from me! I give 1000% and y'all know it!" he tweeted following the performance at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

"This might be my last show!" he announced in a second tweet. "I've had enough."

Bow Wow later doubled down on his previous comments when he returned to social media a few hours later.

"Here's the truth!" he wrote. "I do 15 min EVERY NIGHT! I can't even do my full songs. AND I STILL BE BUSTING FOLKS ASS! think the fans don't complain about my set being 15 mins? Only way i show up tonight if i do my full set! Straight up!"

A few minutes later, the rapper added that he "shoulda rested up and did 2022 with my bro," referring to Chris Brown.

Bow Wow attends Anthony Hamilton "Love Is The New Black" Listening Party at Republic Lounge on September 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Bow Wow later suggested he was "the best performer" on tour during an Instagram Live.

"I rock the show every f------ night," the musician said, adding, "All I do is show up and play my part. I can't help it if I get the most cheers … Go to work! I've been working since I was five."

However, Bow Wow later confirmed via Twitter that he would be performing on Saturday night during the scheduled show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

"Just got off phone w O," the artist wrote. "Tonight gone be one for the ages … I promise you that! Im going CRAZY i swear to god!

Bow Wow and Omarion of B2K perform onstage during The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Omarion responded to the tweet, writing, "Energy!! energy!!" — which Bow Wow retweeted.