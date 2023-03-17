Bono Reveals His Secret Love of ABBA as He Performs Cover of 'S.O.S.' with The Edge — Watch

“We’re fans of lots of great songwriters that aren’t necessarily seen as very hip,” Bono's bandmate, The Edge, admitted on BBC Radio 2’s Piano Room

By
Published on March 17, 2023
Bono and ABBA. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; David Redfern/Redferns/Getty

Bono doesn't feel guilty about his guilty pleasure.

The rock legend appeared alongside The Edge on BBC Radio 2's Piano Room, where he and his U2 bandmate revealed their love for disco greats ABBA, even performing a cover of the g mega hit "S.O.S."

"We're big fans of this band, this Scandinavian band, and appreciators of their work in a way that grew on us over years," The Edge, 61, told host Gary Davies about the somber cover he and Bono were about to perform. "We're fans of lots of great songwriters who aren't necessarily seen as very hip. And I guess, we're just appreciators of their work, this band."

"I didn't have the courage to own up to [ABBA] when I was 16 and in the middle of punk rock," Bono, 62, revealed. "There's a bit of macho, well, I didn't want to own up to ABBA. But I tell you what, they are just better songs. You can't be empirical about everything in art. But sometimes just, songs are just better."

Bono went on to recall how "Thank You for the Music," ABBA's 1977 song, was a tune women would often sing at closing time in pubs when he was growing up in Ireland. "I would sing it and I was very thankful for the music," he laughed. "And I was like, 'what is this phenomenon?' — this was before their musicals and everything — but I was like, 'What is going on with ABBA?"

Elsewhere in the chat, Bono and The Edge admitted to loving the Bee Gees, too — though didn't appear to be as embarrassed by that.

"I did get to the Bee Gees and was ready to own up to 'Massachusetts' or 'Tragedy,' " Bono said, noting that even John Lennon gushed about his love for the British brothers, known for their three-part tight harmonies. "These are just crazy good [songs]."

"For great rock and roll, there's always a pop song sensibility," he explained. "Even in punk there was a 'Don't bore us, Get us to the chorus.' That kind of thing. Kurt Cobain talks about 'Smells Like Seen Spirit' as a pop song because it's beautifully structured. The Beatles, they have great pop songs as well as being innovators."

Grammy winners 2/15 the Bee Gees, brothers Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb hold their Grammy for their Album of the Year Award, "Saturday Night Fever," the largest selling soundtrack in album history with 15-million sold. The Bee Gees won four Grammys but lost out to Billy Joel and the song "Just the Way You Are" for the coveted awards for Record and Song of the Year.
The Bee Gees. Getty

ABBA — which consists of Bjorn Ulvaeus, 78, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 77, Benny Andersson, 76, and Agnetha Faltskog, 73 — were most recently together last May for the premiere of ABBA Voyage, their concert show in which they bring their greatest hits to life as holograms.

The concert series is in support of the band's studio album Voyage, their first release in 40 years.

​​"No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and still be enjoying each other's company and have a total loyalty," Ulvaeus said during a livestream last August. "Who has experienced that? Nobody."

Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA attend the first performance of ABBA "Voyage" at ABBA Arena on May 26, 2022 in London, England
ABBA. Dave J Hogan/Getty

U2, meanwhile, is releasing a new album, Songs of Surrender — which features 40 of their songs, many performed acoustically and in some cases, with new lyrics. Reworked versions of songs like "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" and "With or Without You" are featured on the album.

"I rewrote some of the lyrics and changed some of the hooks," Bono said on BBC Radio 2's Piano Room, also adding that they "ran out of time originally, we couldn't afford to be in the studios for long."

U2 also made a big announcement at Super Bowl 2023.

During the fourth quarter of the big game last month, the legendary rock band released a commercial titled "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere," informing fans that it will launch a brand-new venue in Las Vegas at The Venetian resort this fall.

Musician The Edge (L) and singer Bono of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
U2. Kevin Winter/Getty

The band will open the new venue, MSG Sphere, with its first live performance in four years.

Along with the reveal, U2 had a bit of sad news: Drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will not be joining the band, as he's needing time off to undergo and recuperate from surgery.

For the shows at the all-new space, drummer Bram van den Berg will join frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton on stage.

"It's going to take all we've got to approach the Sphere without our bandmate in the drum seat, but Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg who is a force in his own right," Mullen Jr.'s bandmates said in a statement.

"Bottom line, U2 hasn't played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again," the band added.

