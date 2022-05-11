Bono to Release Memoir Surrender in November

The U2 frontman's memoir will tell "the story of one pilgrim’s lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way"

Bono has told his story through song, and now, he'll tell it in the pages of a book.

The U2 frontman, 62, is set to release a memoir titled Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story in November.

The book — named after a track on U2's 1983 album War — will be comprised of 40 different chapters, each named after a U2 song, and each featuring original drawings by the Irish rocker.

Surrender will chronicle Bono's Dublin childhood, including the loss of his mother at 14, U2's rise to fame and his activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty with "candor, self-reflection and humor," according to a press release.

Bono Surrender | Credit: Random House

"When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs. The people, places, and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me," the musician said in a statement.

He continued, "Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim's lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way."

In addition to the book — which will be published by Alfred A. Knopf on Nov. 1 — Bono will also narrate an audiobook through Penguin Random House.