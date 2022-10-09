Bono on His 'Special' Relationship with Wife Ali Hewson: We 'Have Romantic Love and Friendship'

"But I would say if you ask me seriously, friendship can outpace romantic love, sometimes," Bono said during the New Yorker Festival

By
and Mary Park
Published on October 9, 2022 01:55 PM
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 21: Bono and Ali Hewson attend the Dior Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2017-2018 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Vanni Bassetti/Getty Images)
Photo: Vanni Bassetti/Getty

Bono is opening up about his 40-year relationship with wife Ali Hewson — and their secret to staying together for so long.

During a Friday New Yorker Festival interview with journalist David Remnick, Bono, 62, did a deep dive into his soon-to-be-released book, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, at The Society For Ethical Culture in New York City. There, a newlywed audience member asked how he's managed to keep a 40-year marriage with his wife going strong.

Bono, who met Hewson, 61, at age 12 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, explained that it's "quite mad getting married."

"It is a grand madness about us," he continued. "And there's something about knowing that you're going against the odds. But I would say if you ask me seriously, friendship can outpace romantic love, sometimes. And friendship is what myself and Ali have. When you have romantic love and friendship, that's really something special."

But Bono noted that doesn't mean every day has to be a "Beautiful Day" for the couple, who celebrated 40 years in August and share four children together: Jordan, 33, Eve, 31, Elijah, 23, and John, 21.

Things could sometimes get difficult, even with that friendship involved, Bono shared, but he and his longtime love have remained committed to their union.

"Any time either of us got lost, the other would ... be there to get the other one home. And I'm so grateful," Bono said. "And 40 years is a powerful number for me. That's a powerful number for Ali. And it was brilliant when we got to 40, and we went, 'Let's not f--- this up now.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

U2 Bono The edge
Bono and the Edge. Andrew Matthews/PA Images/Getty Images

Bono also touched on the longevity he's had with his U2 bandmates at the event, a topic he discusses in his upcoming book, which features 40 chapters, each named after the title of a U2 song.

During his conversation with Remnick, he explained his reasoning behind splitting finances up evenly between the band's four members — Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. He called their decision to do so "the best thing ever."

"And those songs are made what they are because of Edge, Adam, and Larry. And I think Edge feels the same," he said. "You know, we're the lead songwriters. But Adam will come up with an incredible bassline, or Larry will come up with an amazing beat... Our manager used to say to us, 'You know, it's not musical differences that break up most bands. It's the moolah.' He said, 'Get that right.' "

In promotion of his new book, the U2 frontman announced a series of solo shows, kicking off at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2 and wrapping up on Nov. 28 in Madrid.

The tour is described as "an evening of words, music & some mischief" that hits 14 different cities throughout the world. The book itself covers Bono's Dublin childhood, including the loss of his mother at 14, U2's rise, and his activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS and poverty.

"I miss being onstage and the closeness of U2's audience," Bono said in a press release. "In these shows, I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell... Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story arrives on Nov. 1 via Knopf.

Related Articles
Bono Announces 14-Date Solo Concert Tour to Promote ‘Surrender’ Memoir: ‘I Miss Being Onstage’
Bono Announces 14-Date Solo Concert Tour to Promote 'Surrender' Memoir: 'I Miss Being Onstage'
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchel
Behati Prinsloo Joins Adam Levine at Charity Event in Las Vegas amid Affair Accusations
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
Alec Benjamin Interview Can we tool? Credit for the indoor ones is Connor Gaskey, and credit for the other two outdoor ones is Matty Vogel.
Alec Benjamin Talks Touring, Fan Connections and Fearing COVID Would End His Career: 'I Feel Lucky'
bono
Bono on Discovering He Has a Half-Brother from His Late Father's Affair: 'I Love and Adore' Him
bono
Bono to Release Memoir 'Surrender' in November
ozzy and sharon osbourne photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Still 'in Love' Despite Drama in 40-Year Marriage: 'We Never Gave Up'
Actor Sylvester Stallone took the stage at his brother Frank's headlining show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City on Friday night. Sly's wife of 25 years recently filed for divorce. Pictured: Sylvester Stallone,Frank Stallone Ref: SPL5337193 030922 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Sylvester Stallone Upbeat at Brother Frank's Atlantic City Concert amid Jennifer Flavin Divorce
U2 Bono The edge
U2's Bono Says He Still 'Really' Doesn't Like the Band's Name — and Is Often 'Embarrassed' by Its Songs
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Drake accepts Artist of the Decade with son Adonis on stage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. -- (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Larry Marano/Shutterstock (12997966bn) Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson of Backstreet Boys perform during the DNA World Tour at The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022 Backstreet Boys in Concert, DNA World Tour, The iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, Florida, USA - 22 Jun 2022
Drake Makes Surprise Appearance on Stage at Backstreet Boys Show, Performs 'I Want It That Way'
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: South Korean boy band BTS backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
BTS Makes the World Their Art Gallery with New Google Street View Tour
Coldplay's New 'Biutyful' Music Video Features Puppets from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Coldplay's 'Biutyful' Music Video Stars The Weirdos, an Alien Band from Jim Henson's Creature Shop
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton and Carl Thomas Dean's Relationship Timeline
Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever Tour" - Los Angeles
Billie Eilish Reveals She Used a Body Double During 2022 Coachella Performance and 'Nobody Ever Knew'
Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022
Newlyweds Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson Detail Their 'Amazing' Honeymoon Plans
Jenna Bush Hager, Bono
Jenna Bush Hager Gets an Epic 40th Birthday Surprise From Bono: 'I'm Freaking Out'