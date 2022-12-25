Bono's Daughter Eve Hewson Responds to 'Nepotism Baby' List: 'Pretty Devastated I'm Not Featured'

The Bad Sisters star joked on Twitter that she'd been left out of the ongoing discourse about the success children of celebrities

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

Published on December 25, 2022 05:20 PM
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Musician Bono (L) and actress Eve Hewson attend the 21st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at West Hollywood Park on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for EJAF)
Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty for EJAF

There's one "nepotism baby" who's feeling a little left out: Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson.

The actress, 31, tweeted some cheeky responses to the ongoing "nepo baby" conversation prompted by New York magazine's recent cover story. Evidently, the U2 frontman's daughter had yet to see her name pop-up in the discourse.

"Actually pretty devastated i'm not featured in the nepo baby article like haven't they seen my hit show Bad Sisters??? The NERVE," Hewson wrote on Twitter, citing the success of her new Apple TV+ series.

Another tweet from Hewson reads, "2023 Goals: be successful enough to get recognised as a nepo baby." One user responded with some proof that she had indeed been included in the discussion, attaching an image of a diagram showing "Musicians who raised actors."

"HOLY FORK," replied Hewson, who then retweeted the diagram and said, "I HAVE JUST BEEN MADE AWARE I HIT MY 2023 GOALS AND IT'S STILL 2022."

A few days later, the actress switched to a more serious tune when addressing her followers about the matter of her "nepotism baby" status.

"For those of you who have just tuned in to my existence, I am asked about my privilege a lot. And I have always been very keen to state how much my father's name helped me get a start in acting," she said, adding her gratitude for the opportunities she has had.

In a follow-up tweet, Hewson asked that people refrain from taking her jokes too seriously.

"And to the Twitter bots and girlos calling me a spoiled brat.. please don't forget to have a sense of humour in life," the Behind Her Eyes star finished in a third comment. "And try to be kind. We all need a little bit more kindness in the world. Much love xx"

Hewson isn't the first celebrity offspring to react to the "nepotism baby" discussion.

Shortly after the New York story went viral, Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, owned up to the title, calling herself an "OG Nepo Baby" on Instagram. She took the opportunity to address the "advantages" brought about by her "associated and reflected fame" thanks to her actor parents, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.

But the Everything Everywhere All at Once star rejected the premise of the discourse, saying it was "designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt."

"It's curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever," the actress wrote on Instagram. "I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone."

Singer Lily Allen spoke out about the issue as well, defending herself and her fellow "nepotism babies" on Twitter.

"The nepo babies y'all should be worrying about are the ones working for legal firms,the ones working for banks,and the ones working in politics, If we're talking about real world consequences and robbing people of opportunity. BUT that's none of my business," said Allen, 37, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and producer Alison Owens. (Allen's younger brother is Emmy-nominated actor Alfie Allen, who played Theon Greyjoy on Game of Thrones.)

