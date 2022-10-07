Bono is going on tour!

Earlier this week, the U2 frontman, 62, announced a series of solo shows in support of his forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, which is due out Nov. 1.

"I miss being onstage and the closeness of U2's audience," Bono said in a press release. "In these shows, I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell... Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."

The tour kicks off at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, and Bono will make stops in cities including Chicago and Los Angeles before heading overseas for shows in Europe and wrapping the run in Madrid on Nov. 28.

Bono. John Hewson

Published by Alfred A. Knopf, the book — named after a track on U2's 1983 album War — comprises 40 different chapters, each named after a U2 song and featuring original drawings by the Irish rocker.

Surrender chronicles Bono's Dublin childhood, including the loss of his mother at 14, U2's rise to fame, and his activism in the fight against HIV/AIDS and extreme poverty with "candor, self-reflection and humor," according to a press release.

"When I started to write this book, I was hoping to draw in detail what I'd previously only sketched in songs," Bono said in a statement. "The people, places and possibilities in my life. Surrender is a word freighted with meaning for me."

He continued at the time, "Growing up in Ireland in the seventies with my fists up (musically speaking), it was not a natural concept. A word I only circled until I gathered my thoughts for the book. I am still grappling with this most humbling of commands. In the band, in my marriage, in my faith, in my life as an activist. Surrender is the story of one pilgrim's lack of progress . . . With a fair amount of fun along the way."

Bono will also narrate an audiobook through Penguin Random House.

In May, an animated video with an excerpt from the chapter titled "Out of Control" was released. The video featured some of the star's drawings which documented the story of Bono writing U2's first single on his 18th birthday in 1978.

Tickets, which will include a copy of the book, are on sale now. More information is available at the Surrender website.

Bono.

See below for Bono's Stories of Surrender Tour dates.

Nov. 2 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

Nov. 4 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Nov. 6 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Nov. 8 – Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Nov. 9 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 12 - San Francisco, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 16 - London, U.K. - The London Palladium

Nov. 17 - Glasgow, U.K. - SEC Armadillo

Nov. 19 - Manchester, U.K. - O2 Apollo Manchester

Nov. 21 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia Theatre

Nov. 23 - Berlin, Germany - Admiralspalast

Nov. 25 - Paris, France - Le Grand Rex

Nov. 28 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Coliseum