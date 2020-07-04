The Pointer Sisters Singer Bonnie Pointer's Cause of Death Revealed as Cardiac Arrest
Bonnie Pointer died on June 8 at age 69
Singer Bonnie Pointer's cause of death has been revealed.
The 69-year-old founding member of the '70s and '80s R&B group The Pointer Sisters died after going into cardiopulmonary arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.
The document revealed that the musician, born Patricia Eva Pointer, died at her home on June 8 at 3:37 a.m.
The report noted that she also suffered from liver disease and cirrhosis of the liver (alcohol-related) for nearly a decade.
A representative from the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
RELATED: Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dead at 69, Singer's Sister Confirms: 'I Already Miss Her'
Bonnie's death was previously confirmed by the singer's sister and former bandmate, Anita.
"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning," Anita, 72, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."
"Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day," she added. "We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her, and I will see her again one day."
More than 50 years ago, Bonnie and her sisters began singing in their father's church in Oakland, California. In 1969, Bonnie and her younger sister June — who died of cancer in 2006 at the age of 52 — started performing in clubs as "Pointers, a Pair."
The duo's older sisters — Anita and Ruth, 74 — eventually joined them, and they renamed themselves the Pointer Sisters. In 1973, they released their self-titled debut album and the song "Yes We Can Can" became their first hit.
Bonnie recorded five albums with her sisters and co-wrote the Pointer Sisters country hit "Fairytale" with Anita.
The Pointer Sisters continued to earn commercial success for hits such as "I'm So Excited," "Fire" and "Slow Hand." In the mid-'70s, Bonnie's biggest hit was "Heaven Must Have Sent You."
Bonnie's last recording was a duet with Anita titled "Feels Like June," which they released earlier this year and wrote in tribute to their late sister.
"The Pointer Sisters would never have happened had it not been for Bonnie," Anita said. "The Pointer Sisters spent two decades at the top of the charts and performing to sold-out audiences around the world. The Pointer Sisters in 2019 celebrated 50 yrs of performing, Bonnie is predeceased by her sister June Pointer and is survived by her brothers Aaron and Fritz and sisters Ruth and Anita Pointer."