The Pointer Sisters Singer Bonnie Pointer's Cause of Death Revealed as Cardiac Arrest

Singer Bonnie Pointer's cause of death has been revealed.

The 69-year-old founding member of the '70s and '80s R&B group The Pointer Sisters died after going into cardiopulmonary arrest, according to her death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The document revealed that the musician, born Patricia Eva Pointer, died at her home on June 8 at 3:37 a.m.

The report noted that she also suffered from liver disease and cirrhosis of the liver (alcohol-related) for nearly a decade.

A representative from the Los Angeles Country Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bonnie's death was previously confirmed by the singer's sister and former bandmate, Anita.

"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning," Anita, 72, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "Our family is devastated, on behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."

"Bonnie was my best friend and we talked every day," she added. "We never had a fight in our life. I already miss her, and I will see her again one day."

Image zoom The Pointer Sisters Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

More than 50 years ago, Bonnie and her sisters began singing in their father's church in Oakland, California. In 1969, Bonnie and her younger sister June — who died of cancer in 2006 at the age of 52 — started performing in clubs as "Pointers, a Pair."

The duo's older sisters — Anita and Ruth, 74 — eventually joined them, and they renamed themselves the Pointer Sisters. In 1973, they released their self-titled debut album and the song "Yes We Can Can" became their first hit.

Bonnie recorded five albums with her sisters and co-wrote the Pointer Sisters country hit "Fairytale" with Anita.

The Pointer Sisters continued to earn commercial success for hits such as "I'm So Excited," "Fire" and "Slow Hand." In the mid-'70s, Bonnie's biggest hit was "Heaven Must Have Sent You."

Bonnie's last recording was a duet with Anita titled "Feels Like June," which they released earlier this year and wrote in tribute to their late sister.