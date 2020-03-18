Bonnaroo Music Festival Postponed Until September Due to Coronavirus Concerns

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The 2020 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival held in Manchester, Tennessee, has been postponed due to concerns over the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Originally scheduled to take place June 11-14, the annual festival will now be held Sept. 24-27, organizers announced on Bonnaroo’s social media pages Wednesday.

“Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and our community,” read the message shared to Bonnaroo’s Instagram. “All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.”

“Rest assured, we will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts,” the message continued. “Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you on The Farm this fall.”

Artists on the 2020 lineup included Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Tame Impala, the 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, DaBaby and Tool.

Many of these artists were also announced on the lineup for Coachella 2020, which was postponed from April to October over similar coronavirus concerns. Coachella’s sister country music festival Stagecoach was also pushed from April to October.

The festivals are among a growing list of live music and sporting events to be canceled amid the coronavirus crisis. As PEOPLE previously reported, initial cases of the respiratory illness can be traced back to Wuhan, China in late December. Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day, and the virus quickly spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency, the first since the Zika epidemic in 2016.

President Donald Trump announced restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic, urging world leaders and citizens to take action to help stop the spread of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there are now at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and there have been 107 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

The CDC recommends that the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.