Bonnaroo Festival Attendee, 27, Dies After Being Found Unresponsive While Camping with His Dad

While attending Bonnaroo, a 27-year-old attendee died after he was found unresponsive on the music festival’s grounds in Manchester, Tennessee on Saturday.

The man’s death was announced in a joint statement from festival organizers and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, who said he was camping with his father at the time.

“The well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our primary concern, and we work diligently to ensure the safest festival possible. Earlier today, our medical team in Plaza 11 was asked to respond to a medical situation in a nearby campsite,” a spokeswoman said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “The Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County Emergency Services were on the scene within minutes.”

The man received CPR from a medical team and was taken to the hospital, according to the statement.

“We understand that he had an underlying medical condition, and that, unfortunately, he has died,” the spokesperson said. “We have no further information at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

The Coffee County Emergency Medical Services did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bonnaroo is a four-day annual music festival that kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sunday.

Headliners this year include Phish, Childish Gambino, Post Malone and The Lumineers.

The most recent death at the festival comes one year after 32-year-old Michael Donivan Craddock, Jr. was found dead on the venue’s grounds in what was Bonnaroo’s 13th death in its 17-year history, according to the Tennessean.

Craddock’s cause of death was later determined to be an accidental drug overdose, the outlet reported.