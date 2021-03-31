Bonnaroo Is Back! Megan Thee Stallion, Lana Del Rey and Lizzo to Perform at the September Festival
After being canceled due to the pandemic last year, the Tennessee festival returns with performances, including headliners Foo Fighters, Tame Impala and Tyler, The Creator
Live music is making a return!
On Wednesday, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival announced its September 2021 return — after the festival was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic — with a star-studded lineup.
Headlining the four-day festival on the first weekend of September are Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion on Friday, Lizzo and Tame Impala on Saturday, followed by Tyler, The Creator and Lana Del Rey on Sunday.
"It's exciting to see Tennessee stages come back to life in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this internationally acclaimed festival," Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said in a press release. "Fans are ready to gather together and celebrate their shared love of music once again. We welcome them back for a full Bonnaroo and what is sure to be a truly unforgettable event!"
Also performing during the weekend are the likes of Janelle Monáe, Young Thug, Glass Animals, G-Eazy, Jason Isbell, Brittany Howard and Lil Baby.
The revamped award show will feature 10 different stages — with some getting a "production makeover" — and will introduce the Jamtrak, a transport system to help attendees around the Manchester, Tennessee festival site,
Fans will be able to start purchasing tickets on March 31 with different package options starting with general admission up to Platinum and VIP Camping.
Last year, Bonnaroo initially announced that it would be postponed from June to September 2020, before ultimately canceling. Among those on last year's lineup were Miley Cyrus, The 1975 and Vampire Weekend. (Del Rey, Lizzo and Tame Impala are the only headliners to return for this year's show.)