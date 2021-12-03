Bizzy Bone called Three 6 Mafia "devil worshippers" before the event, but later apologized both on stage and in a lengthy Instagram post

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Get Into Physical Fight During Verzuz: 'Ugly Motherf—rs'

Things got heated at Thursday's Verzuz.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia appeared for a live Verzuz battle at the Hollywood Palladium — and the musical battle turned into a physical one.

After Bone Thugs-N-Harmony finished performing one of their songs following a few rounds, Bizzy Bone called out Three 6 Mafia for "mocking" him during their performance.

"Before we even get started, you ugly motherf—ers ain't fit to be mocking me while I'm on the motherf—ing stage. Like straight the f— up," Bizzy said, before members of Three 6 Mafia responded with some profanity.

Bizzy then threw his microphone as members on both sides started throwing punches and bottles. They also exchanged some unkind words.

After the fight, the livestream paused as a screen that read "Due to technical difficulties this event will return momentarily" appeared onscreen, according to Complex.

Both groups later returned to the stage, but Bizzy didn't come back right away.

Once he did come back on stage, Bizzy apologized for inciting the confrontation.

"I want to apologize to everybody the f— out there, on both sides. I'm not trying to f— this s— up," he said. "Pardon me. Let's keep the party motherf—ing going."

Bizzy — who called the Three 6 Mafia "devil worshippers" on Instagram before the event — then apologized again on social media, adding that he would "be the bigger person," before tagging Three 6 Mafia's members.

"But when u a man you understand there is a time to be the bigger person. Mistakes will be made. This is Hip Hop , if we was posed to be perfect then we wouldn't even be here," he wrote, before adding, "When i got back on stage i meant what i said. I really hope you guys understand my passion for music and my seriousness about GOD. I really believe in what i say."