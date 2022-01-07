Bon Jovi to Embark on 15-Stop North American Arena Tour in April

The rockers were originally scheduled to tour in 2020, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic

By Rachel DeSantis January 07, 2022 01:35 PM
Bon Jovi
Bon Jovi is back, and ready to rock once more!

The band will kick off a 15-stop North American arena tour in April called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, they announced on Friday.

The "Livin' on a Prayer" rockers were previously scheduled to tour in 2020, but were forced to cancel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, they've stayed busy, releasing a concert film in November 2020, and performing at the Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change benefit concert the next month.

The group also released the album 2020 in October of that year, with much of the lyrical content focused on current events, such as the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and mass shootings.

"I was absolutely proud to put it out there, even to run the risk of criticism or cancel culture or anything else," frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 59, told PEOPLE at the time. "The great gift of being an artist is the ability to be a witness to history."

The singer recovered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in October, for which he tested positive just before the band was scheduled to take the stage in Miami.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, while a JBJ Experience member pre-sale will began on Jan. 11.

Here are the dates for the upcoming tour:

April 1 — Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center

April 3 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center

April 5 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum

April 8 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center

April 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena

April 11 — Greenville, South Carolina — Bon Secours Wellness Arena

April 13 — Savannah, Georgia — Enmarket Arena

April 15 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena

April 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, Florida — FLA Live Arena

April 19 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 21 — St. Louis, Missouri — Enterprise Center

April 23 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center

April 26 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center

April 28 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center

April 30 — Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena

