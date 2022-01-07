Bon Jovi to Embark on 15-Stop North American Arena Tour in April
The rockers were originally scheduled to tour in 2020, but had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Bon Jovi is back, and ready to rock once more!
The band will kick off a 15-stop North American arena tour in April called the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, they announced on Friday.
The "Livin' on a Prayer" rockers were previously scheduled to tour in 2020, but were forced to cancel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, they've stayed busy, releasing a concert film in November 2020, and performing at the Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change benefit concert the next month.
The group also released the album 2020 in October of that year, with much of the lyrical content focused on current events, such as the pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and mass shootings.
RELATED VIDEO: Richie Sambora on Why 'Living on a Prayer' Is His Favorite Bon Jovi Song: "It Became Everybody's Anthem"
"I was absolutely proud to put it out there, even to run the risk of criticism or cancel culture or anything else," frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 59, told PEOPLE at the time. "The great gift of being an artist is the ability to be a witness to history."
The singer recovered from a breakthrough case of COVID-19 in October, for which he tested positive just before the band was scheduled to take the stage in Miami.
RELATED: Jon Bon Jovi Says 'Cancel Culture' Didn't Stop Him from Addressing Black Lives Matter on New Album
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. local time, while a JBJ Experience member pre-sale will began on Jan. 11.
Here are the dates for the upcoming tour:
April 1 — Omaha, Nebraska — CHI Health Center
April 3 — St. Paul, Minnesota — Xcel Energy Center
April 5 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Fiserv Forum
April 8 — Charlotte, North Carolina — Spectrum Center
April 9 — Raleigh, North Carolina — PNC Arena
April 11 — Greenville, South Carolina — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
April 13 — Savannah, Georgia — Enmarket Arena
April 15 — Tampa, Florida — Amalie Arena
April 16 — Ft. Lauderdale, Florida — FLA Live Arena
April 19 — Indianapolis, Indiana — Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 21 — St. Louis, Missouri — Enterprise Center
April 23 — Austin, Texas — Moody Center
April 26 — Houston, Texas — Toyota Center
April 28 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
April 30 — Nashville, Tennessee — Bridgestone Arena