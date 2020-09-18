They've teamed up to record a new version of "Do What You Can," which was written by Jon Bon Jovi in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic

Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles Duet Again After 2006 Smash 'Who Says You Can't Go Home'

Bon Jovi and Jennifer Nettles have reunited to deliver a powerful message.

Over a decade after last collaborating on the 2006 smash hit "Who Says You Can't Go Home," the rock group and the Sugarland frontwoman have teamed up again to record a country single of "Do What You Can," a song written by Jon Bon Jovi during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, 58, penned the tune back in March, after getting a little inspiration from his wife Dorothea, according to Rolling Stone.

"If you can't do what you do...do what you can," she captioned a photo of her husband lending a helping hand at a New Jersey restaurant — and the very next day, the musician went about writing the tune, which includes inspiring lyrics about perseverance in the face of the global health crisis. The original song will also appear on the band's forthcoming album, 2020, which will be released next month.

In addition to recording a new version of the tune, Bon Jovi and Nettles have also teamed up for a new music video, which is "dedicated to the everyday heroes fighting to rise above this pandemic."

"In 2005 Jennifer helped BON JOVI take 'Who Says you Can't Go Home' to number one on the country charts. It was her powerful and emotion-filled voice that I hope will carry us back onto the country airwaves again to share this uplifting message of unity," the Bon Jovi frontman said in a press release.

"Being invited to sing with Bon Jovi back in 2005 on 'Who Says You Can't Go Home' was a real blessing as an artist and in my career," added Nettles, 46. "I could not be happier to continue that amazing musical story on our new duet ‘Do What You Can.’ (Or should I say 'Duet What You Can')."

The country star went on to reflect on her history of working with Bon Jovi over the years.

"Fifteen years ago I had the privilege and opportunity to work with Bon Jovi on this now iconic song. 'Who Says You Can't Go Home' has such a special place in my heart for all the ways it impacted my career in those moments, but also for the gift of recording with an artist whose music was so much a part of my own life soundtrack!" she wrote on social media alongside a clip from the 2006 hit.

"More importantly, I have loved hearing YOUR stories of how now THIS song has been the soundtrack to YOUR lives," she added. "To be able to say I've recorded with Bon Jovi once is really cool… to say we've done it again… well, I can say magical lightening [sic] can strike TWICE!"