Bon Jovi Cancels 2020 Tour amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'These Are Trying Times'

Bon Jovi is officially pulling the plug on the band’s upcoming self-titled 2020 tour.

It was announced in January that The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour, presented by Live Nation, would kick off on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington and conclude on July 28 after a 2-night stint at Madison Square Garden in New York. Fellow rocker Bryan Adams was also set to appear throughout most performances, excluding nights in Las Vegas and Toronto.

On Monday, Bon Jovi issued a statement explaining to fans that the scheduled tour will not take place due to the coronavirus health crisis — the band also urged fans to spend their ticket refunds on more critical purchases.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer,” the statement begins. “Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely.”

“This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries,” Bon Jovi wrote. “These are trying times. You’ve always been there for us and we’ll always be there for you.”

The band writes that they are hopeful to reunite with fans when the pandemic is over, “We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come.”

Bon Jovi’s decision to cancel the tour comes as no surprise to those who have been keeping up with the band. Last month, keyboardist David Bryan, 58, tested positive for the coronavirus. He announced his results in a post on Instagram.

“I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus,” Bryan wrote before tellings fans not to worry. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!!”

“It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week,” he wrote at the time. “And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️”

The rocker has since confirmed that he is feeling better since his coronavirus diagnosis. On April 1, he tweeted, “Day 17 and I’m getting better 😎💪 and my wife Lexi thankfully didn’t and won’t have symptoms 🙏 Stay healthy and stay inside 😎 Thank you to all the Dr’s and nurses and first responders and everybody helping everybody 😎❤️”

A few days later on April 4, he assured fans that he was not fully recovered just yet, but he was well on his way to restoring his health.

