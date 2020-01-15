Bon Jovi Announces Tour with Bryan Adams and New Album in 2020

Bon Jovi is springing into the new year with new music and a North American tour featuring Bryan Adams.

The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour, presented by Live Nation, kicks off June 10 in Tacoma, Washington and will culminate July 28 after a 2-night stint at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 18-date run will feature Adams throughout most of the shows, excluding nights in Las Vegas and Toronto.

Tickets to see the Grammy Award-winning artist, 57, will go on sale starting Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. on Live Nation’s website. American Express cardholders will be given access to pre-sale tickets beginning Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. through Jan. 23 at 10 p.m.

We’re excited to announce that our #BonJovi2020 Tour across America starts in June! Backstage with JBJ Fan Club & AMEX cardholder pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 21 at 10am local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, January 24. Check out https://t.co/wNInwz20gt for dates & info. pic.twitter.com/ygscjyyJny — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 15, 2020

While no further information has been released about Bon Jovi’s upcoming album, those who purchase tickets for the tour will be given exclusive access to the album and a CD copy, according to a press release.

The two artists will visit a wide range of venues spanning across the U.S. including three California shows, two nights in Texas and stops in Oklahoma, Oregon, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., and Missouri among others.

News of the “Livin’ on a Prayer” singer’s tour comes after his band’s last album This House Is Not for Sale and a 2018 two-month tour that began in Denver, Colorado and ended in Washington, D.C. The music group was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Adams’ most recent album, Shine a Light, debuted at number in March 2019 and featured a duet with Jennifer Lopez and a track co-written by Ed Sheeran. The artist, 60, last toured with Billy Idol in August 2019 for eight shows which began in Gilford, New Hampshire before it wrapped in Bristow, Virginia.

For more information about the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour, visit the singer’s website.