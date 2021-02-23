Rapper Bobby Shmurda Released From Prison: 'I Can't Wait to Kiss You,' Says Mom via FaceTime
Shmurda received an early release, after originally being sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to conspiring with a violent gang in 2016
Bobby Shmurda is a free man.
On Tuesday morning, the "Hot N—" rapper, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, was released from New York's Clinton Correctional Facility — nearly a year before he was originally set to be released, according to TMZ.
Shmurda, 26, earned an early release thanks to the prison's Time Allowance Committee after reviewing his behavior, several outlets reported.
"Oh my goodness, look at my baby," said his mom via a FaceTime video with the newly freed star. "What's up baby boy. I miss you! I cannot wait to kiss you. I love you!"
Shmurda was arrested in 2014 and sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty on charges that he conspired with a violent drug gang. During his sentencing in 2016, Shmurda claimed he was "forced" by his attorney to take the plea, according to the Associated Press.
On Monday, Migos' Quavo picked up his fellow rapper in a private jet, which he shared on his Instagram.
"I'm going to get my guy," the Migos frontman told Billboard. "I'm personally gonna go pick up Bobby Shmurda. I'm bout to go get him. I'm gonna let him show you how I'm gonna pick him up, yessir."
Last September, the musician was denied parole and was told he'd serve his sentence until December 2021.