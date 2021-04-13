Bobby Brown Details His Previous Battle with Alcohol: 'I Started Losing Bodily Function'

"My body started shutting down because I was drinking that much," the star told Jada Pinkett Smith in an exclusive first look at an all-new episode of Red Table Talk that airs Wednesday

Bobby Brown is opening up about his past struggles with substance abuse.

In an all-new episode of Red Table Talk that will air on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch, the Grammy Award winner, 52, chats with host Jada Pinkett Smith, 49, about his alcoholism and the effects that drinking previously had on him.

"[Because of] alcohol, I started losing bodily function," Brown began in a PEOPLE first look at the segment. "My body started shutting down because I was drinking that much."

"My body just was giving out on me," the "Roni" hitmaker candidly revealed. "Even with alcohol, I got to the point where I needed it."

For the star, drinking liquor practically became his crutch, "I wasn't getting drunk anymore. I wasn't getting a little tipsy anymore. I needed it to wake up. I needed it to stop the shakes, to function on a day-to-day basis. For me, it wasn't recreational."

That's when Pinkett Smith chimed in, "It was a must."

In addition to his own past struggles with substance abuse, Brown's ex-wife, singer Whitney Houston, and their daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown both died of drug-related causes. Houston was 48 when she died on Feb. 11, 2012 at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in California, just hours ahead of the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala she was expected to attend. Her daughter Bobbi Kristina was 22 when she died on July 26, 2015, six months after being found unresponsive in her Georgia townhouse.

At the time, the "Bad Boy of R&B" issued a statement obtained by PEOPLE regarding the loss of his son, asking the public to "please keep my family in your prayers at this time. Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Soon after, Brown and Ward revealed that they believe Brown Jr. was influenced by others to dabble in the substances that ultimately led to his death. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Ward said that their son "was not into drugs."

"Bobby was often easily influenced," Ward said in the statement. "This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable."

Brown is expected to address the deaths of his children on Red Table Talk Wednesday.