Bobby Brown Achieves Happiness by 'Loving Every Day' -- See His Soul Train Awards Performance

After Bobby Brown finished telling his story in his new autobiography Every Little Step: My Story, he felt a weight lifted off his shoulders.

“I’m just glad to get it all off my chest,” he told PEOPLE while attending the Soul Train Awards on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. “I’m glad to move forward with my life. I’m doing a lot better than I was since I was born. It was just good to get it off my chest. I’m glad it’s out.”

Joined by Alicia Etheredge-Brown, Brown seemed at peace on Sunday, holding his wife’s hand as he entered the award show. It’s one of their first public appearances together since they welcomed daughter Hendrix Estelle Sheba on July 21.

Asked about being a father for the seventh time, Brown said, “We’re happy and that’s the key to it, being happy.”

And, for a man who’s certainly dealt with his share of heartbreak, Brown, 47, told PEOPLE he still achieves happiness daily. How?

“Loving,” he said. “Loving every day. Loving every minute of it.”