Bobby Brown's Sister Says His Biopic Is 'Fake' and Calls His Wife 'Evil' in Furious Facebook Rant

Bobby Brown’s sister had a lot to say about his recent two-part miniseries, The Bobby Brown Story.

Leolah Brown Muhammad, 54, wasn’t exactly thrilled with the way her brother’s life was portrayed on BET, despite his approval of the biopic.

“THE FAKEST MOVIE I EVER SEEN!” Brown Muhammad wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

The two-part series aired Tuesday and Wednesday and looked at the “Every Little Step” singer’s life, his marriage to late ex-wife Whitney Houston, his secret relationship with Janet Jackson and his romance with now-wife Alicia Etheredge, whom he married in 2012.

It’s the portrayal of Bobby’s wife that especially frustrated Brown Muhammad.

“THAT IS NOT ALICIA!” Brown Muhammad continued.

Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge

“Paleeeeeeeez! Spare me that laugh! Such a liar! I’m wondering what is the motive for all this? I read well though… and trust I’m not dumb! Listen, Alicia if you think for one minute that you are going to kill my brother and get away with it guess what? All I can say is you better stay prayed up!” Brown Muhammad continued.

Brown Muhammad also went on to say that Etheredge, who shares children Cassius and Bodhi with Brown, hasn’t been nice to Brown’s family.

“Bobby why did you let Alicia lie like that in that movie and say she welcomed your whole family into her life!!!???”

Leolah Brown Muhammad Paras Griffin/Getty

“And this bitch literally without a little exaggeration hates for absolutely no reason every single person that carries your blood!!!!??? Aaaaaaand she wouldn’t even allow you to give your own mother $17.00 dam dollars to pay for your mothers medicine she needed at the dam pharmacy?!” Brown Muhammad wrote.

“Are you kidding me! Hell no I’m not shutting up! You know this bitch turns her nose up at any and every damn body that dam knows you.”

“Family first!! Bobby why are you all lying for her!???? She’s evil! You are sleeping with the devil!” Brown Muhammad added.

Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Frank Mullen/WireImage

Brown Muhammad also alleged that Bobby’s late daughter Bobbi Kristina was also treated badly by Etheredge.

RELATED: From Dating Janet Jackson to Reconciling with Bobbi Kristina: The Bobby Brown Story Revelations

“Yes she did hate her because EVERY SINGLE TIME She wanted to spend time with her father after her mother passed.. Alicia would not let it happen without her there!” Brown Muhammad said after a fan wrote, “This movie is full of s— Krissy hates Alicia.”

Bobby Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.