Bobby Brown Writes Touching Letter to 'Baby Girl' Bobbi Kristina on 4th Anniversary of Her Death

Image zoom Bobby Brown Paul Marotta/Getty

Four years after his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown died at age 22, Bobby Brown honored her memory with a touching letter addressed to his “baby girl.”

“Every day I hold you close to my heart,” Brown, 50, wrote in the letter. “I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed.”

In the note, Brown also referenced the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, the domestic violence shelter that he founded in 2015 in his daughter’s honor.

“In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need, the way you would have if you were here,” Brown wrote.

“Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory,” he concluded.

On Instagram on Friday, Brown also shared that he’s recognizing the fourth anniversary of his daughter’s death as “the first annual Bobbi Kristina Day.”

Image zoom

Image zoom Bobbi Kristina Brown Christopher Polk/WireImage

On the third anniversary of his daughter’s death last year, Brown announced plans to construct a physical building for the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, and received a proclamation from South Fulton, Georgia Mayor Bill Edwards.

“Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence,” Brown said in a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

“She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter,” his statement concluded.

RELATED: Bobby Brown to Build Domestic Violence Shelter to Honor Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina

Two years ago, Brown remembered Bobbi Kristina on the second anniversary of her death by sharing a sweet Instagram video of her singing Adele‘s “Hello” as he spoke out against domestic violence in the post’s caption.

“Today we remember you #BobbiKristina💜#eN💜ough #LoveShouldntHurt,” he wrote alongside the black-and-white clip.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina, then 21, was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub of freezing cold water in her home in Roswell, Georgia. She suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma as a result of the incident.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina, then 21, was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub of freezing cold water in her home in Roswell, Georgia. She suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma as a result of the incident.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina, then 21, was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub of freezing cold water in her home in Roswell, Georgia. She suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma as a result of the incident.

Bobbi Kristina died four years ago on July 26, 2015 and was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012.

RELATED: Bobby Brown Remembers Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina with Sweet Video on Second Anniversary of Her Death

Suspicions soon fell on her boyfriend Nick Gordon, whom Bobbi Kristina’s housemate, Max Lomas, had seen arguing with her earlier in the night she was found unconscious.

After he failed to respond to a civil lawsuit seeking to hold him responsible for her death, Gordon was found liable in November 2016 and ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.