The "My Prerogative" singer is opened up about the realities of touring in middle age while discussing his new docuseries Biography: Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown Jokes About Touring with New Edition at Age 53: 'It Takes a Lot of IcyHot'

Bobby Brown said performing at age 53 isn't as easy as it was in his teen years — but revealed he has a secret weapon.

The singer remarked during a panel discussion for his A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown that going on tour again with New Edition has been exciting, but tiring

Brown joked, "Doing the steps now is not like when I was 14 — it takes a lot of IcyHot."

He and the other members of New Edition — Ralph Tresvant, 54, Ronnie DeVoe, 54, Johnny Gill, 55, Ricky Bell, 55, and Michael Bivins, 53 — wrapped up their time on the road on​​ The Culture Tour with Charlie Wilson and Jodeci last month.

The 30-city arena tour made stops in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York and Miami. All six members have reunited multiple times for a number of tours over the years, though during their 30th Anniversary Tour in 2012, Brown went on hiatus after his ex-wife Whitney Houston died of accidental drowning while using drugs.

The members reunited again last year for a special "Battle of Boston" performance with New Kids on the Block at the 2021 American Music Awards before heading on the road.

New Edition played a number of their hits including, "If It Isn't Love," ''Is This the End" and "Can You Stand the Rain." The band also teased that they're preparing to headline their own Las Vegas residency.

Brown began his solo career in 1986 after being ousted from the group by the other members. He was replaced by Gill, the only non-Boston native, in 1987.

"I'm not gonna lie. I was really difficult to work with," Brown admitted at the panel. "On this last tour, I think we realized that we're 53, 55, 56, and 57. There's no more time to fight. It's only time to love each other. We fought enough, trust me."

The members of New Edition are all featured in Brown's two-part documentary that chronicles his time in the band and successful solo career.

In 1988, Brown released his most acclaimed album to date Don't Be Cruel. The album featured the hits "My Prerogative'' "Every Little Step" which earned him the Grammy Award for best male R&B vocal performance in 1990.

These days, The King of R&B is still hoping to perform just like he used to.

"I'm not done yet. I think I'm just beginning. There's a lot more to me than just the gyrations and the dancing and the singing," Brown joked. "I'm looking forward to doing more."