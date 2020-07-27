Bobby Brown Honors Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina on the Fifth Anniversary of Her Death

Bobby Brown is remembering his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on the fifth anniversary of her death.

Posting to Instagram on Sunday, Brown, 51, shared a throwback shot of his daughter, who died at age 22, honoring her memory with a short but sweet caption.

"There’s no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl," he wrote. "You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

Fans of the "My Prerogative" singer sent Brown well wishes in the comments section of the post as he continues to deal with the heartbreaking loss years later. "Prayers to you and the family," one user wrote while another added, "Always with you 🙏🏾."

The daughter of Brown and Whitney Houston died tragically back in July 2015 when she suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia. She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, who died in February 2012.

Brown has previously paid tribute to his late daughter over the years on the anniversary of her death, sharing numerous social media posts in her honor.

Back in 2019, Brown honored Bobbi Kristina's memory on the 4th anniversary of her death with a touching letter addressed to his "baby girl."

"Every day I hold you close to my heart," he began his letter. "I think about so many of the things you used to do, from a little girl to a beautiful young lady. I just smile! It reminds me of how much I miss my little girl more and more every day. So loved and so missed."

In the note, Brown also referenced the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, the domestic violence shelter that he founded in 2015 in his daughter’s honor.

"In keeping the flame burning, our family has started The Bobbi Kristina Serenity House foundation that is doing great things to help others in need, the way you would have if you were here," Brown wrote.

"Krissi, on this special day, we honor you, we love you and we shine a light on your memory," he concluded.

On the third anniversary of his daughter’s death, Brown announced plans to construct a physical building for the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House and received a proclamation from South Fulton, Georgia Mayor Bill Edwards.

"Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence," Brown said in a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

