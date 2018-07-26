Bobby Brown to Build Domestic Violence Shelter to Honor Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina

On the three-year anniversary of daughter Bobbi Kristina‘s death, Bobby Brown has announced his intent to expand the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House.

After creating the non-profit in 2015, the singer will move forward with official plans to construct a physical building in honor of his late daughter, who died in 2015 at age 22.

The New Edition member, 49, will receive a proclamation from South Fulton, Georgia, Mayor Bill Edwards on Monday to build a domestic violence shelter in memory of Bobbi Kristina, his only child with late singer Whitney Houston.

“Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence,” Brown said in a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter,” his statement concluded.

Bobby Brown Paul Marotta/Getty

When Bobbi Kristina was 18, her mother was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton on Feb. 11, 2012.

Three years later, on Jan. 31, 2015, Bobbi Kristina, then 21, was found face down and unconscious in a bathtub of freezing cold water in her home in Roswell, Georgia. She suffered irreversible brain damage and six months in a coma as a result of the incident. Bobbi Kristina died in hospice three years ago Thursday, on July 26, 2015.

Suspicions soon fell on her boyfriend Nick Gordon, whom Bobbi Kristina’s housemate, Max Lomas, had been seen arguing with her earlier in the night she was found unconscious.

Gordon was found liable for her death in November 2016 and was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate.

Brown is no stranger to domestic violence himself. In his 2016 memoir, Every Little Step, recounted an incident where he admits he hit Houston. Brown told Robin Roberts during a 20/20 interview promoting the book that he struck the singer during a time while he was “trying to maintain sobriety.”

Brown charged that reports of him being a “woman beater” or overall “violent toward her,” however, are “just lies.”

“I’ve never been a violent man toward a woman ever,” Brown told Roberts.

In 2003, Brown was reportedly charged with misdemeanor battery related to alleged domestic violence. Houston had asserted to Redbook years earlier, though, “I do the hitting.”