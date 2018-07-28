Bobby Brown Denies He Hit Whitney Houston, Claims 911 Call Made by the Late Singer Never Happened

Bobby Brown awkwardly cut a press conference short when asked about his allegedly violent history with his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston.

The R&B singer, 49, told reporters while promoting his new BET miniseries The Bobby Brown Story that he and Houston never had “violent incidents,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Some of the things I’m not proud of but to get where I am now I had to go through it,” Brown said. “Scandals? No scandals. Just juicy.”

Brown, who was speaking at the Beverly Hilton where Houston was found dead in 2012, added the allegations against him are false.

“What people don’t understand is the stories told about me are untrue, are false,” he said. “We’re correcting everything the press has believed about me. I’m able to tell my story from what I know, my truth. That’s the basic reason we did this film. We did this film to tell my side of the story. What me and Whitney went through is what we went through.”

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown L. Cohen/WireImage

When pressed by reporters about the former couple’s history of violence, Brown said, “There were no violent incidents between me and Whitney.”

Despite directly confronted with parts of a transcript of a 911 call made by the “I Have Nothing” singer, Brown denied the call was real.

“No there wasn’t,” referring to calls to police. “You’re mistaken. You’re completely wrong.”

“No,” he continued as reporters continued to bring up public records of calls to police. “The public record is wrong.”

Bobby Brown at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA. Frederick M. Brown/Getty

The star and Houston were married from 1992 to 2007 and shared one daughter together, Bobbi Kristina, who tragically died in 2015 at the age of 22.

Brown announced he was expanding the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House — a non-profit — into a domestic violence shelter in his daughter’s memory.

“Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence,” Brown said in a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter,” his statement concluded.

While he now says he was not violent with his late wife, in his 2016 memoir, Every Little Step, Brown recounted an incident where he hit Houston. Brown also told Robin Roberts during a 20/20 interview promoting the book that he struck the singer during a time while he was “trying to maintain sobriety.”

Brown said, however, that reports of him being a “woman beater” or overall “violent toward her,” however, are “just lies.”

“I’ve never been a violent man toward a woman ever,” Brown told Roberts.

In 2003, Brown was reportedly charged with misdemeanor battery related to alleged domestic violence.