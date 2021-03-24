Bobby Brown Jr. died last November of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, according to autopsy and toxicology reports released Monday

Bobby Brown Calls for Those Who Supply Fentanyl to Be Held Responsible After Son's Death

Bobby Brown and Kim Ward are speaking out about the death of their late son, Bobby Brown Jr., one day after his autopsy and toxicology reports were released.

The 28-year-old's death last fall was the result of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol, the reports, released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday, revealed.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE Tuesday, Brown and Ward said that they believe someone provided their son with the drugs that led to his overdose.

Ward said that Brown Jr. "was not into drugs."

"Bobby was often easily influenced," she said. "This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable."

The pair's attorney, Christopher Brown, said that that they think Brown Jr. may have consumed the fentanyl "without his knowledge and we believe it killed him."

bobby brown jr., bobby browb Image zoom Bobby Brown Jr. and Bobby Brown | Credit: Maury Phillips/Getty Images

The attorney added that, while Brown Jr. had trace amounts of other drugs in his system, fatal amounts of fentanyl were found in his heart and blood.

"My family continues to mourn my son's death," Brown, 52, told PEOPLE in the statement. "Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily and Bobby Jr. is another victim. This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes."

The CDC estimates that fentanyl is 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin. Classified as a Schedule II drug by the federal government, its medical uses are typically pain management following surgery or for chronic pain.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is still investigating Brown Jr.'s death and has not filed any charges at this time, E! News reported.

The D.A.'s office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brown Jr. was found dead in his home in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 when authorities responded to a call for a medical emergency, police spokesman Jeff Lee previously told CNN.

"Please keep my family in your prayers at this time," Brown said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. "Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain."

Brown Jr.'s death comes more than five years after the death of Bobby's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died tragically in July 2015 when she suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia. She was 22 years old.

Bobbi was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012 at the age of 48.

Last year, the "On Our Own" singer paid tribute to his daughter on the fifth anniversary of her death, posting a throwback photo of her on Instagram alongside a sweet caption.

"There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl," he wrote. "You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."