The 20th season of American Idol, which is set to premiere on Feb. 27, will see the return of judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, as well as host Ryan Seacrest

Bobby Bones Reveals He Is Not Returning to American Idol for Upcoming Season: 'a Great 4 Years'

Bobby Bones' journey with American Idol has come to an end.

On Friday, the 41-year-old radio and television personality revealed in a since-expired Instagram Story post that he will no longer serve as an in-house mentor when the reality competition series returns later this year.

Taking part in a Q&A on social media, Bones said he is filming a new show in Costa Rica. When a fan asked what the series is, Bones said he would share the news "as soon as I can ... The network hasn't even announced the show yet. So I'm going to chill for a bit. But it's a really good show."

The Dancing with the Stars winner then detailed the news surrounding his exit from Idol. "And some of you noticed I'm not in the Idol promos this season," he wrote. "My contract with my new network won't let me do another show right now." He added: "Love Idol, btw. Was a great 4 years."

Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are set to return to American Idol when it premieres its 20th season on Feb. 27 on ABC.

Bones first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He then became a full-time mentor for season 17 the following year and stayed on for seasons 18 and 19.

Back in August, the Idol judges teamed up to film a hilarious call for auditions for season 20 — and it included Bryan, 45, peeking from the shower.

"American Idol is coming back y'all, and this year is the 20th year and it's time to find the next superstar," he said at the start of the clip from inside his pickup truck.

"And you may be wondering where you can audition for American Idol this year," Richie, 72, then added as he worked on the landscaping of his home.

"Literally from anywhere, just keep it clean because even though they're virtual auditions, there are producers," Perry, 37, noted from on top of her laundry machines.