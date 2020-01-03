Bobbie Brown on Being the ‘Cherry Pie’ Girl: ‘The Older I Got, the More I Embraced It’

Image zoom YouTube; Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Bobbie Brown shot to fame in 1990 when she stared in the iconic music video for Warrant’s “Cherry Pie” — but her life has been anything but a bowl of cherries.

The 50-year-old model recently penned a second memoir, Cherry on Top, after she suffered a near fatal fall in 2018. “I’ve fallen down the stairs and almost killed myself,” she said in an interview with Fox News. “The doctors said 50 percent of people who’ve had my type of fall and hit their head die instantly. I landed headfirst into a table. So I was very lucky.”

The scary incident left her “looking like the Elephant Man for the next three months,” but thankfully no permanent damage was done. However, a more profound change occurred within. “I would look in the mirror every day and say, ‘What am I doing? What’s my purpose? What’s my point? What am I doing for joy?’ I just came to a decision that I needed to make a change and check off my bucket list.”

In addition to her second book, Brown has pursued stand-up comedy and a podcast. “Dating is probably the last thing on my list. But I don’t really have time. So it’s kind of good.”

The new book also helped her process feelings of grief for her ex, Warrant singer Jani Lane, who died of alcohol poisoning in 2011 at the age of 47.

“It’s always cathartic. Usually, when I’m talking about it, it’s because I still have those feelings of non-closure with him on so many levels. To be able to talk about it gives me some closure. And it’s therapeutic in the same sense.”

For years she resented her “video vixen” status due to the omnipresent “Cherry Pie” music video, but now she’s come to peace with her most famous role. “There was a time when I would go, ‘Oh God, not that again.’ I had done so many other things beyond just being in a music video and yet I was just the ‘Cherry Pie’ girl. It was bulls—, I thought. But the older I got, the more I embraced it.”

“The reality is that this is how most people know me,” she continued. “This is why most people are interested in me…And it was never a negative experience in my life so there’s no need to have negative feelings towards it. I don’t need to make it a negative experience. I’ve embraced it. I’m totally OK with it today.”