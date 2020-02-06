Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex-Boyfriend Nick Gordon's Death Ruled as Accidental Heroin Overdose

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon’s cause of death has been officially ruled as an accidental heroin overdose.

According to his autopsy and toxicology report obtained by TMZ, Gordon was hospitalized for seven hours after being found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. The outlet adds that Narcan, a drug typically used to reverse the effects of an overdose, was found in his system.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Gordon died in Florida on Jan. 1 after a drug overdose.

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother,” Walker Jr. said in a statement following news of Gordon’s death. “He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Joe S. Habachy, Gordon’s lawyer, previously opened up to PEOPLE about his client’s death. “My heart is heavy today after learning that my longtime client Nick Gordon died at the young age of 30,” he said.

“While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed first hand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” Habachy added.

“Despite all of the incredible challenges Nick faced over the last few years, I can honestly say that he worked hard to hold his head up and stay sober and that he genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” he said. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

The Daily Mail previously reported that Gordon had suffered multiple heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was rushed to the intensive care unit at Altamonte Springs Hospital where he eventually died.

After learning the devastating news of Gordon’s death, Walker Jr. expressed his sorrow in a post he shared on Facebook.

“GOD WHY I DID I HAVE TO LOSE MY BROTHER ON NEW YEARS” and “All I can do is cry,” he wrote.

In an additional post he added, “I love you so much big brother I hope you heard me talking to you at your bedside you are with me and I can feel it I love you I love you I love you watch over me and your nieces.”

“S— wasn’t suppose to go like this … you were [my] best friend and I never in a million years thought I’d be writing this for my ACE I was there through every step we all love you no matter what and we’ll all stay strong for you,” Walker Jr. wrote. “New Years didn’t have to start like this and you just told me you HAD to see me for New Years but I’m blessed I got to talk to you last night you will forever be my best friend nobody will ever take your place.”

Gordon’s sudden death came three years after he was found liable in the wrongful death case of Whitney Houston‘s daughter.

Brown was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in the bathtub of the Georgia townhouse she shared with Gordon in early 2015. She was 22.

Gordon was ordered by a judge to pay $36 million to her estate.

Throughout his relationship with girlfriend Laura Leal — his final high-profile romance after the death of Brown — Gordon was involved in legal trouble regarding physical altercations between the two.