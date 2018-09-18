Bob Seger Is Retiring from the Road: Musician and His Silver Bullet Band Announce Farewell Tour

Rock legend Bob Seger has announced what is being billed as his final tour with the Silver Bullet Band. Set the kick off Nov. 21 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the trek is built around a series of dates rescheduled from last year, when the “Like a Rock” singer had to postpone shows due to back surgery.

Originally called the Runaway Train tour, this final lap has been renamed the Travelin' Man tour and is currently slated to wrap on May 2 in Houston, Texas. More shows will be added in the coming weeks at venues in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more.

While Seger hasn’t yet given a specific reason as to why this jaunt will be his last, the 73-year-old previously alluded it in a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone. “My career is winding down,” he said at the time. “What can I say? I can’t do this much longer. My manager is 70. We’ve been together for 45 years now and we need to stop pretty soon and turn it over to the Kid Rocks and Eminems. I guess we’re in the final stages here. When I got offstage the other night I said to my security guy, ‘That was surreal. I can’t believe I just did a full-on rock show.’ It’s just surreal.”

Tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, Sept. 28. Tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville will go on sale Saturday, Sept. 29.

Nov. 21 – Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena

Nov. 24 – Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center

Nov. 27 – Des Moines, IA at Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 30 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center

Dec. 6 – Cleveland, OH at Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 8 – Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center

Dec. 12 – St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Arena

Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL at Allstate Arena

Dec. 20 – Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Dec. 22 – Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy

Jan. 9 – Toledo, OH at Huntington Center

Jan. 11 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 – Fort Wayne, IN at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 17 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – Columbus, OH at Nationwide Arena

Jan. 22 – Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center

Jan. 29 – Billings, MT at Rimrock Auto Arena

Jan. 31 – Boise, ID at Ford Center

Feb. 2 – Portland, OR at Moda Center

Feb. 9 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome

Feb. 15 – Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort

Feb. 17 – Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

Feb. 23 – Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

March 7 – Austin, TX at Frank Erwin

March 9 – Dallas, TX at Ford Center at The Star

May 2 – Houston, TX at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion