Bob Marley's Grandson Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley Dead at 31

"May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill," Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote in a tribute to Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley following his death on Tuesday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 11:28 PM
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 09: Bob Marley's grandson Jo Mersa Marley visits Fox 29's 'Good Day' at FOX 29 Studio on April 9, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley and son of Grammy Award-winning musician Stephen Marley, has died. He was 31.

His representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone on Tuesday.

Jo Mersa's death was first reported in a tweet by journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, and according to WZPP Radio, the musician was "found in his vehicle." His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Representatives for Jo Mersa did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 13: Reggae artist, Jo Mersa Marley performs during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour at Festival Pier at Penn's Landing on July 13, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

Born in Jamaica in 1991, Jo Mersa moved to Miami at the age of 11, according to Rolling Stone. He attended Palmetto High School before enrolling at Miami Dade College, where he studied studio engineering. Jo Mersa was exposed to music at an early age while being raised by his father Stephen, 50, one of Bob's 11 children who followed in the late reggae artist's footsteps.

After beginning to write music in middle school, Jo Mersa released his first song "My Girl" — a collaboration with his cousin Daniel Bambaata Marley — in 2010. In 2014, Jo Mersa dropped his first EP, titled Comfortable. His latest and second EP, Eternal, was released last year.

While promoting the tracks, Jo Mersa opened up about his grandfather — who died in 1981 at the age of 36 — telling Reggaeville.com about his legacy and sharing that his family remembers the late singer by reminiscing about the memories they had with him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"We always hear those reflections, speaking about those things, about the role that he played not only as family member and father, but also in the world and the impact he had on the Reggae community and the Reggae culture, the roots, bringing forward the message of Rastafari and love, over all love," he explained at the time.

Mourning the death of Jo Mersa on Tuesday, Mark J. Golding, a Jamaican politician, penned a heartfelt note on Twitter.

"I've just learned of the tragic loss of Joseph 'Jo Mersa' Marley. A talented young reggae artiste, son of Stephen Marley & grandson of Bob Marley at only 31 yrs old," he wrote. "The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family."

Jamaican-American reggae musician Shaggy also posted a picture of Jo Mersa on his Instagram.

RELATED VIDEO: Naomi Campbell Reveals She Had Bob Marley Music Playing During 'Special Moment' She Became a Mother

"So saddened by the news of the passing of this young king @jomersamarley sending prayers and condolences to the Marley family," he wrote in the caption.

Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, also honored Jo Mersa following his death.

Calling his death "a huge loss to the music as we look to the next generation," Holness, 50, added: "My heartfelt sympathies to Joseph's friends and associates and to the Reggae music fraternity and fans everywhere."

"May he find Eternal Peace as we mourn his loss during this season of goodwill when we celebrate with family and friends our love for each other," he wrote.

According to WZPP Radio, Jo Mersa is survived by his wife and daughter.

Related Articles
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Lalo Rodriguez attends as one of honorees of 'Dia Nacional de la Zalza' press conference
Lalo Rodríguez, Puerto Rican Salsa Musician, Dead at 64: Report
Former Bob Marley & The Wailers Keyboardist Tyrone Downie Dead at 66, Partner Confirms
Bob Marley and the Wailers Keyboardist Tyrone Downie Dead at 66 After Illness, Partner Confirms
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Terry Hall of The Specials performs on stage at Usher Hall on September 07, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)
The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Died of Cancer, Says Bandmate
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Rod Stewart attends the Sun's Who Cares Wins Awards 2021 at The Roundhouse on September 14, 2021 in London, England.
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
DJ Mighty Mouse
House Music DJ Mighty Mouse Dead at 48 of 'Aortic Aneurysm,' Record Label Confirms: 'Rest in Peace'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A Timeline of Takeoff's Fatal Shooting in Houston: What We Know So Far
CARRIE ANN INABA; AARON CARTER
Carrie Ann Inaba Remembers Former 'DWTS' Contestant Aaron Carter as 'One of the Brightest Lights'
Rapper Takeoff of Migos performs at Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre on May 1, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gucci Mane, Drake, Ja Rule and More Pay Tribute to Takeoff: 'A Down to Earth, Cool Dude'
Takeoff of Migos performs onstage during the 2022 ONE MusicFest
Late Rapper Takeoff Feared Manifesting Early Death in His Lyrics: 'Certain Things You Just Don't Say'
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Battle with Parkinson's Disease
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Supergroup Alabama, Dead at 73 After 10-Year Parkinson's Battle
Takeoff and Offset of Migos
Offset Pays Tribute to Takeoff with New Instagram Profile Photo After Migos Rapper's Death
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Coolio poses for a portrait at the SiriusXM Studios on September 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony during on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Dignitaries Around the World React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death
Leslie Jordan, dolly parton and jimmie allen
Country Stars from Dolly Parton and TJ Osborne to Brandi Carlile and Jimmie Allen Remember Leslie Jordan