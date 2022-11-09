Bob Marley and the Wailers Keyboardist Tyrone Downie Dead at 66 After Illness, Partner Confirms

Tyrone Downie, a Jamaican-born keyboardist known for his work in Bob Marley and the Wailers, has died. He was 66.

The musician died on Saturday at a hospital in Jamaica after "feeling ill," his partner Bernadine Simpson reportedly told The Jamaica Gleaner. His exact cause of death is currently unknown.

Born on May 20, 1956 in Kingston, Jamaica, Downie studied at Kingston College and performed in the school's chapel choir, according to Billboard, before playing in the group Impact All Stars.

The Wailers was formed by Peter Tosh, Bunny Wailer and Marley in 1963 and became known as Bob Marley and the Wailers in 1974. Downie joined the group around that time and first contributed to 1976's Rastaman Vibration, their highest-charting album and only to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart.

The Wailers. Manfred Schmid/Redferns via Getty

Downie played with the band on their subsequent five studio albums — 1977's Exodus, 1978's Kaya, 1979's Survival, 1980's Uprising and 1983's Confrontation — as well as including "Redemption Song" and "Three Little Birds." Released two years after Marley's death at age 36 in 1981, Confrontation was the group's final album. Members of the Wailers have since reunited for several performances.

In addition to Bob Marley and the Wailers, Downie also performed with the Caribs, The Abyssinians, Beenie Man, Black Uhuru, Buju Banton, Peter Tosh, Junior Reid, Tom Tom Club, Ian Dury, Burning Spear, Steel Pulse, Alpha Blondy, Tiken Jah Fakoly and Sly & Robbie.

Unbeknownst to him, the keyboardist was also the subject of Grace Jones' 1983 single "My Jamaican Guy." In 2010, she revealed the song's inspiration to The Guardian. "I couldn't have him because he was with somebody else. He was a beautiful guy. He doesn't even know I wrote it about him," she said at the time. "Well, he'll know now."

In 2001, Downie released his first and only solo album, Organ-D.

Tyrone Downie. Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

According to The Gleaner, he is survived by nine children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Following the news of Downie's death, Marley's official Twitter account (run by his estate) shared a tribute to his late collaborator. "Reflecting on brother Tyrone Downie, Bob's keyboardist, who made his transition yesterday. Rest in peace brother," read the post.

The Marley-founded Tuff Gong studio in Kingston also posted a note about Downie's death to Twitter, writing, "We are saddened to learn of the passing of Wailers keyboardist, Tyrone Downie. Tyrone joined the Wailers just before the age of 20, making his recording debut with the band on Rastaman Vibration. We are blessed to count him as a member of the Tuff Gong Family."