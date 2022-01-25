"Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me," Bob Dylan said in a statement, celebrating his ongoing relationship with Sony Music Entertainment

Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Catalog Reportedly Worth Over $150 Million to Sony Music: 'Where They Belong'

Bob Dylan has made another major move in preserving his musical legacy.

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) announced the acquisition of the 11-time Grammy winner's entire back catalog of recorded music for an undisclosed amount, in addition to the rights to new music released in the future.

Dylan, 80, celebrated the deal and his longtime relationship with SME-owned Columbia Records, which has spanned his 60-year career.

"Columbia Records and Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I'm glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong," the artist said in a statement.

The SME deal, which closed in July, consists of Dylan's entire catalog of recorded work, beginning with his 1962 self-titled debut album to his 39th and most recent studio album Rough and Rowdy Ways, released in 2020.

Variety reports the deal was worth between $150 million and $200 million.

"Columbia Records has had a special relationship with Bob Dylan from the beginning of his career and we are tremendously proud and excited to be continuing to grow and evolve our ongoing 60-year partnership," said Rob Stringer, chairman of Sony Music Group. "Bob is one of music's greatest icons and an artist of unrivaled genius.

Bob Dylan Bob Dylan | Credit: Val Wilmer/Redferns

Added Stringer: "The essential impact he and his recordings continue to have on popular culture is second to none and we're thrilled he will now be a permanent member of the Sony Music family. We are excited to work with Bob and his team to find new ways to make his music available to his many fans today and to future generations."

The deal comes just over a year after Dylan sold the entirety of his publishing rights to Universal Music Group in December 2020 for an estimated $300 million.

Recorded rights pertain to streaming and sales royalties of specific master recordings, whereas publishing rights apply to music and lyrics, usually tied to performances and use in film and television.

