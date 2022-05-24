Bob Dylan's Life in Photos

Bob Dylan was born Robert Allen Zimmerman on May 24, 1941 and raised by a close-knit Jewish family in Hibbing, Minnesota. Dylan's love for music started young, as he grew up listening to a variety of genres on the radio, including blues and rock and roll.

Dylan played in several bands throughout high school and college, performing covers of songs by artists such as Little Richard and Elvis Presley, before transitioning into American folk music.

Around that time, he began introducing himself as "Bob Dylan" and legally changed his name in 1962 while living in New York City.