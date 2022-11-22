Bob Dylan's Book Publisher Apologizes After $600 Limited Editions Arrive with Replica Signatures

The Philosophy of Modern Song was published earlier this month, and some fans paid for a special edition that was supposed to contained a hand-signed John Hancock

Published on November 22, 2022 12:10 PM
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan. Photo: Michael Kovac/WireImage

Fans of Bob Dylan who spent $600 on what was supposed to be a signed copy of the singer's latest book were left tangled up in blue by a publishing error that gave them a fake signature.

Simon and Schuster apologized to fans in a statement on Sunday, saying that limited edition copies of Dylan's new book The Philosophy of Modern Song were not actually signed by the troubadour, and that they'd be getting "immediate" refunds.

"To those who purchased THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG limited edition, we want to apologize. As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob's original signature, but in a penned replica form," the statement read. "We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund."

The book was published on Nov. 1, and it's the first new writing from Dylan, 81, since 2004. The tome contains more than 60 essays focusing on songs from other artists like Hank Williams and Nina Simone.

Fans who purchased the limited editions for $599 began receiving their copies in the mail on Friday, but quickly realized something was amiss, according to Variety. The outlet reported that as buyers shared pictures online of the signatures in their book, they found at least 17 different variations being used that had been signed by an "autopen," which reproduces real signatures with a machine.

Each book was also accompanied by a letter from President-CEO Jonathan Karp, who said the signatures were, in fact, authentic.

"You hold in your hands something very special, one of just 900 copies available in the US of The Philosophy of Modern Song," read the letter, a photo of which was shared on social media. "This letter is confirmation that the copy of the book you hold has been hand-signed by Bob Dylan."

Dylan has not commented publicly on the signing snafu. The Philosophy of Modern Song is his first book since he won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016.

