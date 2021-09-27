Bob Dylan Announces New Fall Tour with Midwest and East Coast Dates

The legendary troubadour's tour will kick off in Milwaukee on Nov. 2

Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England

Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England

Bob Dylan is hitting the road this fall with a slate of new tour dates in the Midwest and on the East Coast.

The legendary troubadour, 80, announced on Monday that his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour will kick off in Milwaukee on Nov. 2, and will run through 2024 in cities across the globe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dylan will play 21 shows through Dec. 2 in cities like Chicago, New York, Boston and Philadelphia, with additional dates likely to be announced later.

The tour is named after the "Like a Rolling Stone" singer's album of the same name, which he released in June 2020 as his first EP of original songs since 2012's Tempest.

The album included a 17-minute track about the assassination of John F. Kennedy called "Murder Most Foul," which went on to become Dylan's first No. 1 hit on any Billboard chart after it topped the Rock Digital Song Sales chart.

Dylan's last public performance was in 2019, and the break between his last tour and the Milwaukee show marks his longest break from the road since 1981 to 1984, according to Rolling Stone.

In August, he denied claims put forth in a sexual abuse lawsuit that he sexually molested and abused a 12-year-old girl in 1965.