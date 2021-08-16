Bob Dylan Accused of Sexual Abuse, Grooming 12-Year-Old Girl in 1965 as He Calls Allegations 'Untrue'

A spokesperson for Bob Dylan denied the accusation, saying it "will be vigorously defended"

Bob Dylan is being sued by a woman who alleges she was "sexually molested and abused" by the musician at 12 years old.

In a new lawsuit filed in New York on Friday and obtained by PEOPLE, the musician (born Robert Allan Zimmerman) was accused of sexually abusing a child at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in 1965 after giving her both drugs and alcohol. A spokesperson for Dylan tells PEOPLE the claim is "untrue."

The lawsuit filed Friday states that the now-80-year-old groomed the girl — who filed the lawsuit under the initials J.C. — for six weeks prior to the assault to "lower [J.C.'s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day."

The lawsuit states that Dylan, then 24 years old, "exploited his status as a musician" to gain her trust "as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse J.C."

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Dylan denied the allegations. "The 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," the statement read. In a response to the spokesperson's statement, J.C.'s attorney Daniel Isaacs tells PEOPLE, "We look forward to seeing them in a court of law."

"The complaint speaks for itself," Isaacs adds. "We will prove the allegations in a court of law."

J.C, who is now 65 and lives in Connecticut, alleged that she suffers from depression, anxiety and other psychological damages of "permanent and lasting natures" that have "incapacitated" her from her regular activities. She's seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed just before the New York Child Victims' Act look-back window was closed, per Page Six. The initiative allows alleged victims of child abuse to file lawsuits against their abuser.