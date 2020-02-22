Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Wins a Major Award at 8 Years Old for Their Song 'Brown Skin Girl'

Blue Ivy Carter is officially an award-winning artist.

At the NAACP Image Awards dinner on Friday night, the 8-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the outstanding duo/group prize for her contributions to the song “Brown Skin Girl,” according to Variety.

Blue, who is heard singing a few lines, received a writing credit for the song, which also features Beyoncé, Wizkid and Saint Jhn.

Beyoncé, 38, also won six awards during the night, including outstanding female artist and outstanding soundtrack/compilation album for The Lion King: The Gift, on which “Brown Skin Girl” is featured.

The NAACP Image Awards dinner took place the night before the main ceremony on Saturday. Last year, both Beyoncé and JAY-Z took home prestigious prizes at the annual awards ceremony, with Beyoncé winning the entertainer of the year award and the rapper being honored with the president’s award.

The Lion King: The Gift is an album of music inspired by Disney’s remake of The Lion King last summer, in which Beyoncé voiced the character of Nala.

Blue previously marked an exciting milestone in July, when she scored her first Billboard Hot 100 song for “Brown Skin Girl.”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Blue “loves singing, dancing and performing” just like her famous mother, who also shares twins Rumi and Sir, 3, with JAY-Z.

“Of course both Beyoncé and Blue love music,” the source said. “She is a natural.”

“She is very sassy, high energy and knows what she wants,” the source added. “Especially after the twins were born, Beyoncé made sure that Blue was able to embrace her new role as a big sister. She also lets her go to video shoots, award shows and music recording. They have a very special bond!”

The source also said Beyoncé, who brought Blue along to the premiere of The Lion King last summer, is focused on being a mom when she’s home and away from the spotlight.

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” the source said of the superstar. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”