Blink 182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' to Be Back in a Music 'Mindset' After Cancer Battle

Mark Hoppus is ready to jump back into the music scene after beating cancer.

On Sunday, the 49-year-old Blink-182 member excitedly tweeted about finally being in the space to write songs again.

"Just want to say that I'm very grateful to be back in the mindset of 'Oh! That's a cool idea for a song lyric, I should write that down.' I haven't felt that in eight months," he wrote.

Hoppus, was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and first went public with the news in June of last year. He shared in September, after months of chemotherapy, that he's cancer free.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" Hoppus wrote in a statement posted to his social media accounts. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Hoppus continued, "Still have to get scanned every six month and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells and can form tumors throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Throughout his health journey, Hoppus has kept his fans updated.

In August, he shared a photo on Instagram, which showed his hair starting to grow back following chemotherapy treatment.

"Hahaha. Look at this trash. This is the top of my head right now. This is what God sees when He looks down upon His work and despairs. Cancer-ass head trying to grow back some hair. Awww," he wrote.

"Poor little head. Keep your chin up, fighter. Feeling terrible this week but trying to stay positive and count my blessings. I hope everyone is doing great, staying healthy, and being kind to each other. If anyone needs me, I'll be on the couch for the foreseeable future."

The singer has also revealed that while recovering he leaned on his mother, Kerry Wernz, a three-time cancer survivor, who was diagnosed with the same type of cancer.

"Oddly enough, we have the exact form of cancer," Hoppus previously stated. "And she beat it, so I've been able to talk to her and bond with her quite a bit."