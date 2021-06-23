Mark Hoppus told fans he’s been quietly undergoing chemotherapy for a few months.

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Cancer: 'It Sucks and I'm Scared'

Blink-182 frontman Mark Hoppus has been diagnosed with cancer.

The bass guitarist and singer, 49, opened up about the diagnosis across his social media on Wednesday and revealed he's started chemotherapy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer," Hoppus wrote. "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this."

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive," he added.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all," Hoppus concluded.

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hoppus' post comes hours after he posted and deleted a photo of him appearing to be at a doctor's office.

In the picture, captured by a fan, the musician is seen sitting down with an IV. "Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please," he wrote on the pic.

Since sharing his statement, several fans and stars have wished the Blink-182 bassist a speedy recovery.

"You're on our minds, Mark," tweeted B.J. Novak. "Your attitude is going to be magnified by so many people."

"Sending you love and encouragement," said Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley.

"I love you Mark," said musician Chet Porter. "Get well soon buddy."