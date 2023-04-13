Blink-182 Performing at Coachella 2023 with Original Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus Lineup

The three original members of the band will perform onstage for the first time since 2015 on the Coachella stage

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 13, 2023 08:15 AM
Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of blink-182
Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Blink-182 is heading to Coachella!

The punk rock band was added to the Coachella Friday lineup, the music and arts festival said in a surprise announcement on social media Thursday — one day before the festival is set to begin.

This performance will be the first time the band's original members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge will be on stage together since 2015, when DeLonge left the group.

The band will be performing on the Sahara stage from 6:45 a.m. - 7:35 a.m. local time, according to the festival's Instagram post — which displayed a calendar of performances and was captioned, "Take off your pants and jacket ☀️."

Last August, Hoppus, 51, spoke to PEOPLE about reuniting with Barker, 47, and DeLonge, 47.

The three members came back together when they found out Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021. Hoppus said Barker and DeLonge visited him at home before he began chemotherapy.

"It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," Hoppus told PEOPLE in August. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."

Hoppus, in September, said he was "cancer-free." A few months later, the trio made an announcement in October that they would be releasing new music and embark on a world tour with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the alternative rock band's new single.

However, the band hit a snag when Barker, injured his finger twice in less than a month while preparing for the tour. This prompted the band to announce last month that it had to postpone its tour around Latin America, which was supposed to kick off on March 11, 2023, at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and continue its Latin American leg through early April.

"I'm so sorry to everyone in South America that we couldn't come down there. This has been something we've been aiming to do for so long and we work so hard and we just kind of had one of those freak accidents that nobody saw coming," DeLonge said.

"Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger and we have to get that well. We have to get that strong before we can do anything else. This is just so sad," he shared.

He continued: "These were the biggest shows we ever played. These are some of the most important places in the world for a band this is like the pinnacle of our career was coming down and playing for you guys. So I really want you all to know, we are devastated and we plan to come back."

Following the news, Rolling Stone reported that the tour would begin instead on May 5 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, finishing its North American leg in Nashville on July 16. It would then embark on its European leg in September before its tour in Australia beginning in February 2024.

