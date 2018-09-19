Blink-182's Travis Barker Sues Over Staph Infection and Accident That Prevented Him from Tour

Travis Barker is suing over the staph infection and car accident that has prevented him from touring for months, PEOPLE confirms.

The Blink-182 drummer, 42, is suing The Medical Imaging Center in Santa Monica that allegedly botched his MRI as well as the bus driver and bus company that were involved in his nasty car crash, TMZ first reported.

According to the outlet, Barker should have been sedated before an MRI in June. The documents state he developed the staph infection when technicians stuck Barker with what he claims was a dirty needle 40 times as they tried to find a vein.

Barker’s health issues extend beyond that incident: He was readmitted to the hospital in June after blood clots were found in both of his arms, TMZ reported, as he battled the staph infection and cellulitis.

When reached by PEOPLE, a rep for Barker had no comment on the pending lawsuit.

Earlier that month, when Blink-182 postponed dates of their Las Vegas residency because of Barker’s struggles, the rocker said in a statement, “Drumming is my life and it kills me that I can’t perform for you guys this weekend.”

In July, a school bus collided with Barker’s Mercedes as he drove in Calabasas. His teen son Landon and others were in the car, according to TMZ. Landon is part of the lawsuit, TMZ reported.

“Yesterday, I was in a really bad car accident but I came out unscathed, which is pretty awesome,” Barker told E! News the next day. “My car is totaled, but I pretty much walked away OK, which is awesome.”

Earlier this month, Blink-182 canceled their upcoming tour because of Barker’s health.

“It is with a heavy heart to report that blink must cancel its fall mini-tour which was set to kick off September 8th on their way to headline Riot Fest in Chicago,” the band announced on Facebook. “Medical issues have sidelined Travis per doctors’ orders.”

In the statement, Barker said, “The past few months have just sucked as I have been sidelined just waiting for my doctors to clear me so I could get back on the road and perform with my band. Unfortunately, the risks associated with drumming are still too great.”