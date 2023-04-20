Blink-182 Announce Their Return for Coachella Weekend 2 After Frank Ocean Drops Out

Blink-182 is ready for an encore.

After uniting for the first time since 2015 to perform at Coachella on Friday, the punk rock band has announced that they will be returning to the music festival to perform during its closing night.

"See you Sunday @coachella," expressed a tweet on the band's Twitter page, alongside a set of balloon emojis with a picture of the updated concert festival schedule.

The band's original members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Tom DeLonge graced the stage after being announced as part of the festival lineup one day before the festival was set to begin.

This time, their performance will take place on the festival's main stage on Sunday night at 9:20 p.m. The act that will follow their performance has yet to be announced.

The change to the music festival's lineup comes after a representative for Frank Ocean, 35, told PEOPLE that the singer suffered "an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up" to weekend one of Coachella, resulting in two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.

Though he performed at the annual festival in Indio, Calif. on Sunday night, the "Pyramids" singer had to rework his planned show due to his injuries and will sit out the second weekend of Coachella on doctor's advice.

"It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos," he said in a statement. "It isn't what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I'll see you soon."

The "Novacane" singer's highly anticipated headline performance on Sunday night was riddled with several problems that fans called out online. Ocean started his set about one hour late, just before 11 p.m., and had to abruptly end the show at 12:20 a.m. due to the festival's "curfew."

Ocean's performance also was notably not played on YouTube's official Coachella livestream like Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK, who headlined on Friday and Saturday night.

Last August, Hoppus, 51, spoke candidly to PEOPLE about reuniting with Barker, 47, and DeLonge, 47.

The three members came back together when they found out Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021.

Hoppus — who announced he was "cancer-free" in September — said Barker and DeLonge visited him at home before he began chemotherapy.

"It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," Hoppus told PEOPLE. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: Three friends sitting in a room."