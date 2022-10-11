Get ready to Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, because Blink-182 is back in its most iconic form.

Blink-182 surprised fans on Tuesday with the announcement of its first new music and world tour featuring members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge since 2015 with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the alternative rock band's new single, out Friday.

Posted to social media, the announcement video features Blink-182's signature suggestive humor as a series of everyday individuals seemingly anticipate the band's return. "If I'm being totally honest, I can't stop thinking about them coming," says a woman lounging in a beach chair, before a green-haired, heavily pierced and tattooed punker asks later in the clip, "Could you imagine all three of them coming?"

At the end of the video, text revealing the upcoming tour, album and single appear onscreen while what sounds like a clip from "Edging" plays in the background. "I ain't that cool / A little f---ed in the head / They'll be hanging me quick / When I'm back from the dead / Get the rope," sings the band.

"Edging" marks Blink-182's first new single featuring the complete trio since DeLonge, 46, exited the band in 2015 to focus on his other project, rock band Angels & Airwaves, formed in 2005. Earlier this year, he fueled rumors of his triumphant return, posting a black-and-white throwback photo of the band, which he helped form in 1992, tagging the group in the caption.

However, Hoppus later took to his Discord channel to set the record straight regarding DeLonge's rumored return to the group. "There is no news to share. There is no announcement," wrote the bassist and vocalist before noting a celebratory occasion for the band, which formed in August 1992. "Today is 30 years of blink-182!"

At its 1992 inception, Blink-182 consisted of co-founders DeLonge, Hoppus, 50, and Scott Raynor, who exited the group in 1998. Barker, 46, entered during the making of Blink-182's breakout 1999 Enema of the State album, and they released music and performed as a trio through DeLonge's 2005 exit. Since then, Hoppus and Barker have created music and toured with Matt Skiba, who's seemingly now left the band.

Kicking off on March 11, 2023, at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and continuing its Latin American leg through early April, the reunion tour will go on for nearly a year, featuring North American shows from May through July, European shows from September through October, and a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand in February 2024.

The band's opening acts include Wallows in Latin America, Turnstile in North America, The Story So Far in Europe and Rise Against in Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier this year, Hoppus told PEOPLE that Barker and DeLonge paid him a hospital visit following his stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis in April 2021. "It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," said the rocker, who's now cancer-free. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."

Blink-182.

See the full list of Blink-182's 2023-2024 tour dates below.

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun. 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Jun. 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun. 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun. 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun. 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun. 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul. 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul. 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul. 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul. 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul. 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul. 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul. 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep. 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep. 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep. 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sep. 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep. 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep. 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep. 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep. 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep. 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep. 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct. 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct. 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct. 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct. 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct. 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct. 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

Feb. 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena

Feb. 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre

Feb. 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena

Feb. 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena

Feb. 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre

Feb. 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Feb. 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena