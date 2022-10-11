Entertainment Music Blink-182 Reunites with Tom DeLonge for Massive 2023 World Tour, New Album and 'Edging' Single Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge are back together for the first time since 2015 with new music and an extensive string of concerts across Latin America, North America, Europe and Oceania By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 11:55 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Blink-182. Photo: Jack Bridgland Get ready to Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, because Blink-182 is back in its most iconic form. Blink-182 surprised fans on Tuesday with the announcement of its first new music and world tour featuring members Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge since 2015 with a cheeky video teasing "Edging," the alternative rock band's new single, out Friday. Posted to social media, the announcement video features Blink-182's signature suggestive humor as a series of everyday individuals seemingly anticipate the band's return. "If I'm being totally honest, I can't stop thinking about them coming," says a woman lounging in a beach chair, before a green-haired, heavily pierced and tattooed punker asks later in the clip, "Could you imagine all three of them coming?" At the end of the video, text revealing the upcoming tour, album and single appear onscreen while what sounds like a clip from "Edging" plays in the background. "I ain't that cool / A little f---ed in the head / They'll be hanging me quick / When I'm back from the dead / Get the rope," sings the band. "Edging" marks Blink-182's first new single featuring the complete trio since DeLonge, 46, exited the band in 2015 to focus on his other project, rock band Angels & Airwaves, formed in 2005. Earlier this year, he fueled rumors of his triumphant return, posting a black-and-white throwback photo of the band, which he helped form in 1992, tagging the group in the caption. However, Hoppus later took to his Discord channel to set the record straight regarding DeLonge's rumored return to the group. "There is no news to share. There is no announcement," wrote the bassist and vocalist before noting a celebratory occasion for the band, which formed in August 1992. "Today is 30 years of blink-182!" At its 1992 inception, Blink-182 consisted of co-founders DeLonge, Hoppus, 50, and Scott Raynor, who exited the group in 1998. Barker, 46, entered during the making of Blink-182's breakout 1999 Enema of the State album, and they released music and performed as a trio through DeLonge's 2005 exit. Since then, Hoppus and Barker have created music and toured with Matt Skiba, who's seemingly now left the band. Tom DeLonge Seems to Hint at Possible Return to Blink-182 with Throwback Photo Kicking off on March 11, 2023, at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and continuing its Latin American leg through early April, the reunion tour will go on for nearly a year, featuring North American shows from May through July, European shows from September through October, and a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand in February 2024. The band's opening acts include Wallows in Latin America, Turnstile in North America, The Story So Far in Europe and Rise Against in Australia and New Zealand. Earlier this year, Hoppus told PEOPLE that Barker and DeLonge paid him a hospital visit following his stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis in April 2021. "It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," said the rocker, who's now cancer-free. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room." Mark Hoppus 'Open to Whatever the Next Phase' of Blink-182 Is After Reconnecting with Tom DeLonge Blink-182. See the full list of Blink-182's 2023-2024 tour dates below. March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival) March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival) March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival) March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival) March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival) March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium Jun. 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center Jun. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium Jun. 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena Jun. 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center Jun. 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center Jun. 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena Jun. 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena Jun. 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place Jun. 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome Jul. 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena Jul. 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center Jul. 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center Jul. 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center Jul. 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena Jul. 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena Jul. 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena Jul. 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center Jul. 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena Sep. 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Sep. 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Sep. 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena Sep. 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Sep. 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena Sep. 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena Sep. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena Sep. 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum Sep. 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena Sep. 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena Sep. 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena Sep. 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle Oct. 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena Oct. 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre Oct. 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi Oct. 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena Oct. 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome Oct. 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena Oct. 11 – London, UK – The O2 Oct. 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Oct. 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena Oct. 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival Feb. 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena Feb. 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre Feb. 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena Feb. 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena Feb. 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre Feb. 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena Feb. 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena