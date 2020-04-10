Blink-182 Releases Quarantine Music Video for Song 'Happy Days' — Featuring Special Guest Stars!

Blink-182 is looking forward to better days ahead.

On Thursday, bandmates Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba dropped a creative new music video for their song “Happy Days,” which was filled with videos that showed how their fans are keeping occupied — and positive — amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In between clips of the three band members playing their instruments and spending time at home, the group shared videos of their fans washing their hands and raising a glass with their friends over Zoom, as well as healthcare workers taking a moment out of their days to dance with one another.

Although the song, which was released on their 2019 album NINE, was not written with the outbreak in mind, the lyrics mirror the uncertainty and isolation many have experienced through this challenging time. “Hey kid don’t quit your daydream yet / I know you feel locked out in the cold / seems like you’re lost and alone,” Hoppus sings on the track, before thinking of the “happy days” to come in the future.

“Thank you to every one who helped make this video. Stay home. Stay safe,” the group wrote on Instagram alongside the quarantine music video.

The video also featured several cameos by famous fans of the group, including Bella Thorne, Machine Gun Kelly and Steve-O.

“I did a little cameo in the new @blink182 song happy days!! Go peep it,’ the Famous In Love actress and singer — who smiles and cuddles up with her dog in her cameo — wrote on her Instagram Story.

Meanwhile Steve-O showed off his flair for engaging in dangerous stuns in his short clip, as the Jackass alum seemingly balanced a knife on his nose.

Late last month, put out a call for submissions on their social media pages, inviting all of their fans who are “stuck at home” to “show us what you’re up to!”

“Singing, cooking, excessive hand washing, attempting TikTok dances – we want to see it all!! Submit your video clips and we’ll use our favorites to make a video for ‘Happy Days,’” they wrote.

As of Friday, there have been at least 463,619 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and over 16,000 deaths.

